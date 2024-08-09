President Ilham Aliyev Participates In Meeting Of Heads Of State Of Central Asia And Republic Of Azerbaijan In Astana

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

