Blockchain In Travel And Tourism Thematic Intelligence Research 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Blockchain in travel and tourism (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The globalization and digitization of travel and tourism are both driving the demand for easy-to-use and cheap international transaction processes and payment systems. Blockchain technologies are predicted to substantially transform the tourism industry. With the hype around blockchain subsiding, adoption is quietly increasing, focusing on practical benefits and efficiency gains rather than technological novelty.
This shift from complete overhauls to narrower but clearer industry-specific applications, often developed in-house, reflects a maturing landscape. In the tourism industry, although many tourism vendors have been accepting blockchain-and the potential of using blockchain in travel-related consumption has been intensively documented-existing knowledge of travelers' intention to use blockchain is limited. Traditional models do not account for the idiosyncrasies of blockchain and are therefore less appropriate.
Blockchain technology, which by itself consists of a multitude of protocols, platforms, consensus mechanisms, and cryptographic primitives, is far from being fully developed. The blockchain market is in its early stages, with some areas maturing. It features established blockchain companies, new entrants, Big Tech, and financial firms.
As the market evolves, new participants will emerge, and the landscape will change significantly over the next two years. Blockchain is a method of storing information that makes it difficult to alter the information or cheat the system. The technology can be viewed as a digital record of transactions-like a ledger-that is decentralized, meaning no central authority, such as government or bank, validates a transaction. Instead, transactions are shared or distributed among all participants on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis within the network.
Reasons to Buy
Understand the current blockchain trends within the travel landscape today and how these will escalate in the near future. Assess how travel and tourism companies such as tour operators, OTAs and DMOs are utilizing blockchain to drive revenues. Acknowledge the necessity of using blockchain by understanding the social, cultural, and environmental effects on the destination. Discover recommendations for businesses involved in blockchain.
The analyst's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage. All across the travel and tourism supply chain, organizations now have an opportunity to capitalize on blockchain, and there are some notable examples of this. Therefore, all should buy this report to fully understand how this theme will continue to be a key theme in the future travel landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Technology trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends Industry Analysis Market size and growth forecasts Impacts Challenges Recommendations Case studies Timeline Signals M&A trends Venture financing trends Patent trends Company filing trends Hiring trends Social media trends Value Chain Infrastructure layer Software layer Application layer Services layer Companies Leading blockchain adopters in travel and tourism Specialist blockchain vendors in travel and tourism Sector Scorecards Travel intermediaries sector scorecard Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Accenture Alchemy Alibaba Group Alphabet Amazon Ava Labs Dapper HSBC IBM JP Morgan Chase Kaleido LVMH Oracle R3 Ripple Labs Salesforce Solana Tencent Visa Air France-KLM Amadeus British Airways Etihad Airways Kayak Lufthansa Marriott Singapore Airlines SITA Travelport Webjet Beenest Blockskye CarTaxi.io ETravelSmart Sandblock Travala TravelChain Triip Winding Tree Ethereum Bitcoin Solana Avalanche Tron Polkadot Polygon Chainlink Hyperledger Coinbase ConsenSys Broadridge Citi Goldman Sachs Ant Group FISCO ICBC Societe Generale
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN09082024004107003653ID1108536602
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.