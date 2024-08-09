DARYL R. ELLIS OF ELLIS INSURANCE & FINANCIAL GROUP RECEIVES THIRD CONSECUTIVE FORBES RECOGNITION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Picture of Daryl Ellis

- Daryl R. Ellis, CFP®, CAP®BATON ROUGE, LA, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Daryl R. Ellis, CFP®, CAP®, Cofounder and Principal of Ellis Insurance & Group, has been named one of Forbes' Best-In-State Top Financial Security Professionals in the state of Louisiana. This is the third consecutive year Daryl has earned this esteemed recognition, placing him among the elite in the financial services profession.Daryl started his career in 1995 when he partnered with his father, Gordon D. Ellis, Jr. CLU®, ChFC®, in his financial planning practice. Since that time, Daryl has worked tirelessly to further his knowledge of the industry and provide clients an exceptional planning experience. He said his goal is to help others gain peace of mind about their financial futures so they can experience more joy in the present and enhance their quality of life. With his personable nature and commitment to excellent service, he has earned the trust of many clients in Baton Rouge and across the U.S."I truly am honored to receive this recognition," said Daryl. "Our clients are great people, and my team and I work hard to take great care of them. They are the ones who make moments like this possible, and I'm grateful for the trust they have in me and our practice."Ellis Insurance & Financial Group is located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and provides comprehensive financial planning and investment services for individuals, families, and business owners. Daryl and the team have built a reputation for their highly attentive and personalized service, working closely with clients to develop custom financial plans that help them make purposeful, confident decisions. For more information about Daryl and Ellis Insurance & Financial Group, visit EllisFinancial .Recipients of the Forbes award are selected based on data gathered by an independent research firm. Financial professionals are evaluated based on both qualitative and quantitative standards, including years of experience, personal interviews, compliance records, revenue, and more. For more information about Forbes' list of Best-In-State Top Financial Security Professionals and the ranking methodology, click here .Daryl R. Ellis, CFP®, CAP® is a Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, A Licensed Insurance Agency and a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Ellis Insurance & Financial Group is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

