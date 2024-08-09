Many Smokers Make 'Mid-Year Resolutions' - With Quitting Over The Summer Months Topping The List

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Research of 1,500 adults who smoke revealed 45 per cent believe it's easier to motivate yourself when it's sunny, while 44 per cent feel more energised to meet targets at this time of year.

Other goals set during the summer included drinking more water, losing weight and being better with money, while a quarter are keen to change their diet.

Google search data supports that the findings aren't an outlying trend – more people searched for 'Give up Smoking' in the middle of June last year, than they did in any week of January this year.

Today IQOS , a smoke-free alternative to cigarettes, has launched 'The IQOS No Smoke Index' which monitors smokers' intentions, actions and drivers around quitting.

Harry Wake from the brand said:“It's clear the UK is undergoing a huge, societal shift away from cigarettes.

“As everyone knows, the best choice any smoker can make is to quit tobacco and nicotine products completely.

“However, for those who don't stop, having good access to information about less harmful alternatives such as vapes, nicotine pouches and heat-not-burn products can be vital in helping smokers find the product that's right for them on their switching journey.”

The study also found 76 per cent were motivated to improve both their physical and mental health ahead of the summer holiday season.

And of the 28 per cent setting themselves targets, 72 per cent were much more confident of reaching them compared to those set at New Year.

The index findings revealed an average of 31 cigarettes were smoked by respondents each week, with three previous attempts being made to quit the habit.

Switching to vaping, nicotine patches, gums and lozenges were the most popular methods used to try to stop.

However, the research found smokers were often drawn back to smoking during periods of stress.

And 39 per cent think about quitting weekly or more, with 13 per cent of those pondering it daily.

Harry Wake from IQOS added:“Research shows that the majority of smokers who use our heat-not-burn products, completely quit cigarettes for good”.

“On top of this, for someone smoking a pack of cigarettes a day, they can save up to £3,000 per year; making it less harmful to health and better for your wealth – switching is a double dividend.”

1. Quit smoking

2. Drink more water

3. Lose weight

4. Be better with money

5. Save energy

6. Change diet

7. Work out more frequently

8. Join a gym

9. Make more effort with friends

10. Take on a new hobby