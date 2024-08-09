Barshim And Tamberi's Heartwarming Bond On Display Again In Paris

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At the Paris Olympics, the track and field friendship that captivated fans at the Tokyo Games was once again in the spotlight.

Three years ago in Tokyo, Qatar's Mutaz Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi shared the medal in the high jump, opting for a tie rather than a jump-off -a decision that showcased their sportsmanship and quickly went viral.

Their friendship, built over nearly 15 years of competition, was celebrated worldwide when Tamberi leapt into Barshim's arms in joyous celebration.

On Wednesday in Paris at the t the Stade de France Stadium, the duo demonstrated their bond once more during high jump qualifying. When Barshim injured his left calf and had to stop mid-run, Tamberi was the first to rush to his side, helping him stretch the injured muscle.

With the help of his friend and doctors, Barshim was able to make it back to his feet. On his third and final attempt at 2.27 meters, Barshim cleared it to qualify for Saturday's final.

Tamberi, who has also faced health issues recently, including a delay in arriving in Paris due to kidney problems. He looked uncomfortable in his run-up.

The Italian failed to clear the 2.27 metre height but managed to qualify for the finals anyway. Like Barshim, Paris Games is also likely to be his last Olympics.

The high jump final is set for Saturday, and Tamberi expressed his hope that Barshim will be fit to compete.

“I need him on the field,” Tamberi said.“I have to be fit myself, but I want him to be there in the competition.” The friendship and mutual support between these two athletes continue to inspire, and fans are eagerly waiting to see them in final.