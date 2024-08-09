QOC President Sheikh Joaan Meets China's Olympic Chief
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President HE sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday met Gao Zhidan, President of the Chinese Olympic Committee and Minister of Sports of China. The meeting took place at the Chinese hospitality house on the sidelines of the Paris Olympic Games. Sheikh Joaan was joined by Dr. Thani al-Kuwari, Second Vice President of the QOC, and Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain, Secretary General of QOC. In the meeting, Sheikh Joaan discussed aspects of cooperation between Qatar and China in the sports sector and the development of the Olympic Movement.
