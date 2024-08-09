Paris 2024: Qatar's Athlete Abderrahman Samba To Compete In 400M Hurdles Final On Friday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's athlete Abderrahman Samba will compete on Friday in the 400 m hurdles final at the olympics Paris 2024.
Samba qualified for the final after finishing the semi-final race with a time of (48:20).
He is set to compete against previous medal winners such as Norwegian Karsten Warholm, Brazilian Alison dos Santos and American Rai Benjamin.
After claiming a Gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Samba seeks to bring his best and claim his first Olympic medal on Friday.
