Paris 2024: Qatar's Athlete Abderrahman Samba To Compete In 400M Hurdles Final On Friday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Abderrahman Samba will compete on Friday in the 400 m hurdles final at the Paris 2024.

Samba qualified for the final after finishing the semi-final race with a time of (48:20).

He is set to compete against previous medal winners such as Norwegian Karsten Warholm, Brazilian Alison dos Santos and American Rai Benjamin.

After claiming a medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Samba seeks to bring his best and claim his first Olympic medal on Friday.

MENAFN09082024000067011011ID1108536507