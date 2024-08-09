Vanport 1948 Vodka Wins Gold At The 2024 International Craft Spirits Competition, Securing Its Sixth Award Of The Year

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Portland, Oregon, 9th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Vanport 1948 Vodka has once again proven its excellence on the global stage by winning a Medal at the prestigious 2024 International Craft Spirits Competition. This latest accolade marks the brand's sixth award of the year, solidifying its reputation as one of Oregon's most celebrated vodkas.







The International Craft Spirits Competition is renowned for its rigorous judging process, where spirits are evaluated by a panel of industry experts, including master distillers, mixologists, and spirits educators. Winning a Gold Medal at such a competition is a testament to the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of Vanport 1948 Vodka.

James Allen, co-founder of Vanport 1948 Vodka, expressed his pride and gratitude for the recognition.“Winning Gold at the International Craft Spirits Competition is a tremendous honor. It underscores the dedication and passion we put into every bottle of Vanport 1948 Vodka. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that not only pays homage to the rich history of Vanport but also sets a new standard in the spirits industry.”

Vanport 1948 Vodka was inspired by the historical town of Vanport, Oregon, which was tragically destroyed by a flood in 1948. The brand was founded with the mission of preserving the legacy of Vanport while creating a premium vodka that embodies the resilience and spirit of the community. Each bottle of Vanport 1948 Vodka is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, using the finest ingredients and state-of-the-art distillation techniques.

The vodka's smooth and refined taste has captivated consumers and critics alike. Its unique flavor profile, characterized by subtle notes of vanilla and a crisp, clean finish, has made it a favorite among bartenders and vodka enthusiasts. The Gold Medal from the International Craft Spirits Competition is a testament to the vodka's exceptional quality and the brand's commitment to excellence.

This year has been particularly successful for Vanport 1948 Vodka, with six awards from various prestigious competitions. These accolades include medals from the New York International Spirits Competition, the Bartender Spirits Awards, and the Women's International Spirits Competition, among others. Each award reflects the brand's unwavering dedication to producing a world-class spirit.

As Vanport 1948 Vodka continues to garner recognition and accolades, the brand remains focused on its mission to celebrate the history and heritage of Vanport while pushing the boundaries of what premium vodka can be. With its latest Gold Medal from the International Craft Spirits Competition, Vanport 1948 Vodka has firmly established itself as a leader in the spirits industry and a true icon of quality and craftsmanship.

