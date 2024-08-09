Sheikh Joaan Attends FIFA Reception At Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani attended the reception held at the House in Paris on Thursday on the sidelines of the 2024 Olympic Games. QOC Secretary-General and Qatar Association President Jassim al-Buenain also attended the reception along with members of the FIFA Council and the International Olympic Committee.

The FIFA House included a section highlighting the successes of the last edition of the hosted by Qatar in 2022, highlighting the significant positive impact of this event on world football.

This occasion was an opportunity for Qatar to confirm its commitment to continuing to achieve the legacy of the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world. This achievement paved the way for making the region an active partner in the growth and development of football at the regional and international levels, and enhancing the role of sport in promoting understanding and co-operation between peoples. This success also contributed to building confidence in the ability of the countries of the region to host one of the largest sporting events in the world in the future.