91% Of SP Jain Master Of Global Business Graduates Secure Internships In Singapore And Dubai

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) SP Jain School of Global Management, ranked amongst the world's leading business schools, announced the achievements of its Master of Global Business (MGB) students for the academic year 2023. Over 91% of the total cohort secured prestigious internships in key business hubs such as Singapore and Dubai. 64% of graduates secured internships in Dubai and 27% in Singapore, underscoring the MGB program's efficacy in preparing students for success across leading global markets.

The internship placements showcased an impressive array of talent, with students securing sought-after positions across a variety of industries. The technology sector took the lead followed by Consulting, Logistics and Supply Chain, Financial Services, FMCG, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and others. In terms of roles offered in domains, Sales and Marketing constituted 42% of offers, followed by Finance at 20%, Operations and Supply chain at 20%, Consulting and Analytics at 15% and others at 3%.

Noteworthy companies extending internship offers included global leaders such as Deloitte, LVMH, Amazon, Dabur, Robert Bosch, Landmark Group, Sharaf DG, General Mills, Odex, Unilever, Protiviti, Danzas DHL, Hilti, Unimas Consulting, MBG Corporate Services, Movado Group, Himalaya Wellness, Siemens Healthineers, Stanley Black & Decker, Asian Paints, CEVA Logistics, Philips Health, Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce, Schneider Electric and others.

Dr Balakrishna Grandhi, Dean of the MGB and Global MBA programs at SP Jain Global, remarked, "The resounding success of our students in securing coveted international roles underscores the transformative power of an SP Jain Global education. Our graduates possess not just academic prowess, but the adaptability, cross-cultural competence, and strategic thinking essential for thriving in today's interconnected business landscape."

Reflecting on her program experience, MGB graduate Surabhi Agarwal stated,“My 6-month ULIP internship at Unilever, Dubai, enhanced my talent through real and professional work experience. It gave me an opportunity to work in cross-functional teams on challenging projects, in a very supportive learning environment, getting direct professional development support from Unilever leaders. I am grateful to all my mentors for this opportunity.”

Chahek Agarwal, who secured a coveted internship with Philips Healthcare Singapore, shared,“My internship has been very enriching for both my professional and personal life. Even in a short span, I gained deep insights about social media marketing. Along with my experience at SP Jain Global, it has truly intensified my business acumen, which has tremendously helped me in establishing my small venture, Delicaci Patisserie. I will always cherish this experience”.

The SP Jain Global MGB program, spanning in three dynamic cities - Singapore, Sydney, and Dubai - equips students with a comprehensive skill set and a global mindset essential for success in the modern business landscape. SP Jain's MGB program also fosters cultural adaptability and agility which are vital in today's corporate world.

The program's unique structure includes a mandatory 4-month internship, providing students with practical insights and firsthand experience in authentic business settings.

