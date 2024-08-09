QRCS, Qatar Charity Partner To Serve Cardiac Patients In Yemen

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In partnership with Qatar Charity, the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) continues to support the Cardiovascular Centre in Taiz, Yemen, by providing medications, medical supplies and consumables, and having 330 cardiac catheterisations performed so far, out of a target of 404, free of charge.

The centre's deputy medical director, Dr Osama Mohamed al-Hilali, said:“The Cardiac Catheterisation Department was established by the joint efforts of the QRCS and Qatar Charity.”

“It has an Azurion 3 F15, one of the most advanced medical equipment in Yemen,” he said.“With its HD (high definition) imaging system, it is used in diagnostic and therapeutic catheterisations and stenting.”

“It helped improve the services provided at the centre, accelerate diagnosis, reduce treatment costs, and save many lives,” he added.

The centre receives patients from all over the country, who sadly cannot afford diagnostic catheterisation, the primary procedure to diagnose heart attacks, myocardial infarctions, and other conditions that require rapid treatment as they are life-threatening and detrimental to the patients' ability to practice their daily life activities.

Launched in April 2024, the project is aimed at enhancing the centre's diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical capacity, as well as providing high-quality medical services for patients with heart diseases, at a total cost of $1,141,289 (QR4,160,000) from the donations by the benevolent people of Qatar.

MENAFN09082024000067011011ID1108536485