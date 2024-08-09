Centrepoint, The Biggest Destination For Back-To-School Makes Stocking Up On Everything You Need Better Than Ever

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As summer draws to a close and the school season approaches, Centrepoint, the ultimate family shopping destination for Back-to-School, is committed to making the return to the classroom vibrant, stylish, and affordable for everyone. This season offers an extensive range of high-quality products, ensuring that every student, from nursery to university, is fully equipped for the school year ahead.

Their iconic stores feature comprehensive selections and a wide variety of stationery, backpacks, uniforms, and sneakers, providing a one-stop shop for all your back-to-school needs, from top-quality brands with affordable prices and guarantees. Customers can look forward to exceptional value for their purchases, combining style, durability, and cost-effectiveness in one exciting place.

Lifestyle offers everything needed to start the school year on a high note. The collection features durable, stylish backpacks and trolley bags loaded with smart features like multiple compartments, ergonomic straps, and digital ports, all in machine-washable fabrics. Kids can sport fashionable lunch bags, lunch boxes, lunch bags, and water bottles along with the latest range of stationery and tech gadgets that will keep them organized and on top of their game.

For the youngest learners, Babyshop presents an enchanting collection of school essentials that are as stylish as they are practical. Featuring playful prints and durable designs, the collection includes everything from colorful backpacks and trolley bags to high-quality, comfortable uniform basics such as shirts, pants, and skirts. Babyshop ensures that kids are ready for any school adventure, looking smart and feeling great.

Splash introduces a contemporary back-to-school collection that blends comfort with style. Crafted from quality materials, the collection features trendy outfits perfect for the classroom and beyond.

Girls can choose from a variety of chic dresses, shirts, skirts, and tops, while boys can opt for smart shirts, trousers, and jackets, with everyone having their pick of awesome bags and caps to go with it. Splash makes sure that students start the school year in style, setting the tone for a successful year ahead.

From classic black shoes to trendy sneakers, ShoeMart's collection caters to everyone's needs, from kids to young adults. Whether you're on the playground, in the classroom, or out enjoying the weekend, there's a style fit for everyone, featuring a range of well-known and loved brands. The collection ensures a walk of confidence, comfort, and style, ready to take on any challenge that comes. The collection also features a wide variety of backpacks, trolley bags & value sets.

With Centrepoint's latest Back-to-School campaign, families can enjoy a seamless, affordable shopping experience, finding everything they need under one roof.

Adding to the launch of the new back to school collection , Shumalan Naicker, Territory Head Landmark Group, Qatar said,“ Back to school is a very exciting time for us at Retail as we get to witness some great emotions between the parents and their children. Parents are always concerned about the comfort and care for their children to make sure they not only match the trending characters but also have a comfortable product for their child like shoes, bags etc of course at unbeatable price points. We at Centrepoint believe to serve a larger audience with affordable price points, trendy characters, renowned brands, comfort, and great quality.

Discover More at Centrepoint

Centrepoint's back-to-school campaign is about more than just clothing and accessories; it's about inspiring confidence and celebrating individuality. Visit Centrepoint stores across Qataror shop online at . Stay updated on the latest launches and style tips by following Centrepoint on Instagram.

About Centrepoint

Centrepoint is the region's largest family fashion destination, offering a wide range of stylish and affordable products. With a commitment to quality and a passion for style, Centrepoint brings the best of fashion, beauty, and home to its customers, ensuring an enjoyable shopping experience for everyone.

