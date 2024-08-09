(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced an 8-hour overnight closure on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor to traffic from Hamad International Airport towards the north from 2am to 10am on August 10 while keeping the signal-controlled intersections and service roads open.



During the closure in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, road users must use alternative local and service roads to reach their destinations as per the map.



Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure and requested all to follow them and abide by the speed limit to ensure safety.

MENAFN09082024000067011011ID1108536462