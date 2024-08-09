QC Project Mitigates Heatwave Impacts In Nepal

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) implemented a heatwave resilience project in Nepal's Banke, Bardiya, and Kailali districts, benefitting over 9,000 individuals from rural communities.

The project was implemented with support from UK Aid and through START Fund Nepal, in the western Terai region of Nepal which faced an unprecedented challenge with a severe heatwave this summer, causing temperatures to soar above 43 degrees Celsius.

Under the project, essential items such as Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), glucose, water bottles, and umbrellas were distributed to 6,000 students. Additionally, 350 ceiling fans were provided to schools, water coolers with UV filtration systems were installed in schools and public institutions, and water ATMs were set up in the public places of Nepalgunj.

The project also included distributing free clean drinking water to 6,272 people, including street vendors, local pedestrians, cart pullers, and daily wage workers.

Essential items such as mosquito nets and umbrellas were distributed to 753 needy households including daily wage workers, along with food vouchers to meet the food and nutritional requirements as the extreme heat had limited their income opportunities.

QC also organised awareness sessions for communities about heat waves and the necessary preventive measures for self-protection and preparedness.

