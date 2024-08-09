Aspire Summer Camp's Trips Conclude
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Aspire Zone Foundation organised the final trips for children participating in its summer camp over Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the boys had the opportunity to learn about Al Hadaf Shooting Range.
On Wednesday, the visit was dedicated to girls of all age groups to Trampo Extreme.
This edition of the camp comes in partnership with entities including the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 321, and Qatar Rail.
MENAFN09082024000067011011ID1108536459
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.