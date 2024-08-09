(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary closure on part of 1351 Street and the roundabout at its intersection with Street 1456 from August 10 to 24.



The closure in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic is to complete works of infrastructure and the wearing asphalt course.



During the closure, users of Street 1351 and the roundabout will be required to turn towards parallel streets and use internal streets to reach their destinations.



Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure and requested all to follow them and abide by the speed limit to ensure safety.

