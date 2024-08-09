Fun And Learning At Katara Summer Camp

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara concluded its summer camp, which lasted for three weeks from July 21 to August 7, with the participation of three diverse groups of students. The great success of the camp reflected Katara's commitment to providing exceptional educational experiences that benefit the community.



The summer camp was a collaboration among the of Interior, the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, the Al Jazeera Institute, Sout Al Khaleej Radio, Al Ramii Club, the Qatar Red Crescent Society, Al Shaqab, along with Al Thuraya Planetarium, the poetry council, and the Al Gannas Association.



The camp aimed to enhance participants' creativity and innovation activities and included cultural, awareness, and practical training workshops on story-writing workshops, religious lectures on Islamic values and worship, practical training on fire extinguishing and first aid, as well as cultural competitions, traditional games, Qatari sword dance training, along with field visits to the Al Thuraya Planetarium and Sout Al Khaleej Radio.



Katara's Director of Public Relations and Communications, Katara Summer Camp general supervisor Salem Mabkhout al-Marri said that the camp's great success last year encouraged the foundation to launch a 2nd edition this year, which received wide participation from students who benefited from the summer camp's educational and recreational activities.



Al-Marri emphasized Katara's commitment to promoting Qatari identity and enhancing participants' knowledge and skills, turning the summer vacation period into a beneficial and fun experience that would have a positive impact on participants' academics.

