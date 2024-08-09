( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fears of a Middle East war grow as a series of killings and escalating violence trigger global protests, with a wave of retaliation looming and unimaginable suffering, especially for children.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.