Amir Arrives In Ankara

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Thursday in the Turkish capital Ankara on a work visit to the Republic of Turkiye. HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Esenboga International Airport by of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan, a number of senior officials, and members of Qatar's embassy. HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

