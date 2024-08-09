Katara To Hold 8Th International Hunting, Falcons Exhibition (S'hail 2024) In September

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) is set to hold its 8th International Hunting and Falcons (S'hail 2024) from September 10 to 14 with the participation of 21 countries including first-timers Poland, Austria, Portugal and Russia.

S'hail 2024 will feature over 300 companies specializing in hunting weapons, falconry and camping supplies, and cars for desert trips and hunting.

Ministries, and entities will also be involved in S'hail 2024, providing exceptional facilities and quality services.

Applying for a hunting weapon license will be open from August 10 to 19 through the Metrash2 app, as explained by the organizing committee of the exhibition.

For the first time, S'hail 2024 will provide the opportunity for brand owners to introduce their work to the public.

The S'hail exhibition represents the largest of its kind in the region and has a notable presence internationally as a prominent event in keeping falconry culture alive.

It is also a great platform to exchange knowledge and expertise as well as strengthen relations between specialized local and international companies.

Katara organizes its International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition (S'hail) every year based on its continuous desire to preserve falconry culture.

The exhibition has been an important annual event since its launch in 2017 for both enthusiasts and people interested in hunting and falconry equipment.

