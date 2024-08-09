Qatar, US, Egypt Call For Resumption Of Truce Talks

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Leaders of the US, Egypt and Qatar have issued a Joint Statement, calling for the immediate resumption of Gaza ceasefire talks.

The following is the statement: " It is time to bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families. The time has come to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal.

The three of us and our teams have worked tirelessly over many months to forge a framework agreement that is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude. This agreement is based on the principles as outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024, and endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement.

As mediators, if necessary, we are prepared to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties.

We have called on both sides to resume urgent discussion on Thursday, August 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay.

President of the US Joe Biden, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Amir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

