Amir's Visit To Turkiye Is Part Of Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire, Says Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ambassador of Turkiye to Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Göksu has said that the meeting between Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President Erdoğan is part of the ongoing efforts of both countries to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and alleviate the humanitarian situation in the region.

In a statement issued yesterday, Ambassador Mustafa Göksu emphasised the significance of the timing of the working visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Ankara.“This visit comes amid the current situation in Gaza, particularly with the recent Israeli escalation and the assassination of the Hamas Political Bureau chief.”

He noted that the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Qatar, Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories, and regional and global developments.

Ambassador Göksu highlighted that President Erdoğan, during his meeting with the Amir, affirmed the commitment to working towards a solution that brings lasting peace and calm to the region and expressed their intention to increase efforts to achieve results with Qatar.

He underscored Türkiye's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Qatar in political, military, commercial, and cultural fields, especially in economic relations, and that solidarity between the two countries will be reinforced by the steps they will take.

Göksu pointed out that the meeting between the Amir and President Erdoğan is part of the ongoing efforts of both countries to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and alleviate the humanitarian situation in the region. He added that“Türkiye and Qatar, in addition to their efforts to support Palestinian rights and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, continue to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, including food and shelter.”