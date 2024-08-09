Amir Sends Condolences To Chairman Of Transitional Sovereignty Council Of Sudan

Doha: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to Chairman of the Transitional Council of the Republic of the Sudan HE Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan on the death of his sister.

