Amir Sends Condolences To Chairman Of Transitional Sovereignty Council Of Sudan
QNA
Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of the Sudan HE Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan on the death of his sister.
