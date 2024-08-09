China Fast Food Market Report 2024: Demand Will Continue To Grow At 10% By 2033
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast Food Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.
Historical data (2013, 2018 and 2023) and long-term forecasts through 2028 and 2033 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
China's demand for Fast Food has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology Executive Summary
BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook Key Economic Indicators Industrial Output Population and Labor Foreign Investment Foreign Trade Financial and Tax Regulations Banking System and Regulations Foreign Exchange Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
FAST FOOD INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Fast Food Industry Structure Market Size Major Company Sales Market Share of Key Companies Labor Costs Potential Entrants Major Foreign Investments
FAST FOOD SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS
Overview Fast Food Restaurants Chinese Style Fast Food Market Outlooks Revenues and Forecasts Consumer Taste Preferences Pricing Trends Korean Cuisines Market Outlooks Revenues and Forecasts Consumer Taste Preferences Pricing Trends Japanese Cuisines Market Outlooks Revenues and Forecasts Consumer Taste Preferences Pricing Trends Other Asian Cuisines Market Outlooks Revenues and Forecasts Consumer Taste Preferences Pricing Trends Middle Eastern Cuisines Market Outlooks Revenues and Forecasts Consumer Taste Preferences Pricing Trends Western Fast Food Chains Market Outlooks Revenues and Forecasts Consumer Taste Preferences Pricing Trends Major Restaurant Chains McDonald's KFC Pizza Hut Burger Kings Others Tea and Coffee Shops Tea Houses Market Outlooks Revenues and Forecasts Consumer Taste Preferences Pricing Trends Coffee Shops Market Outlooks Revenues and Forecasts Consumer Taste Preferences Pricing Trends Juice Bars Market Outlooks Revenues and Forecasts Consumer Taste Preferences Pricing Trends
FAST FOOD MARKET OUTLOOKS
Fast Food Markets Outlook Overview Government Food Packaging Regulations Population by Region Northeast North Southeast Central South West Population by Age Group Consumer Spending Trends Fast Food Revenues by Region Northeast North Southeast Central South West Tea, Coffee Shops and Juice Bar Revenues by Region Northeast North Southeast Central South West
MARKETING STRATEGIES
China Market Entry Overview China's Distribution System The Fast Food Industry Distribution Channels Transportation and Freight Infrastructure Communications China's Market Entry Licensing Franchising E-commerce Trading Companies and Local Agents Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
FAST FOOD PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Fast Food Company Profiles Research Institutions and Associations
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN09082024004107003653ID1108536393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.