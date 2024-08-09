عربي


China Fast Food Market Report 2024: Demand Will Continue To Grow At 10% By 2033


8/9/2024 5:01:33 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast Food Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants.

Historical data (2013, 2018 and 2023) and long-term forecasts through 2028 and 2033 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.

China's demand for Fast Food has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION

  • Report Scope and Methodology
  • Executive Summary

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

  • Economic Outlook
  • Key Economic Indicators
  • Industrial Output
  • Population and Labor
  • Foreign Investment
  • Foreign Trade
  • Financial and Tax Regulations
  • Banking System and Regulations
  • Foreign Exchange
  • Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

FAST FOOD INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

  • Fast Food Industry Structure
  • Market Size
  • Major Company Sales
  • Market Share of Key Companies
  • Labor Costs
  • Potential Entrants
  • Major Foreign Investments

FAST FOOD SALES VOLUMES AND FORECASTS

  • Overview
  • Fast Food Restaurants
  • Chinese Style Fast Food
  • Market Outlooks
  • Revenues and Forecasts
  • Consumer Taste Preferences
  • Pricing Trends
  • Korean Cuisines
  • Market Outlooks
  • Revenues and Forecasts
  • Consumer Taste Preferences
  • Pricing Trends
  • Japanese Cuisines
  • Market Outlooks
  • Revenues and Forecasts
  • Consumer Taste Preferences
  • Pricing Trends
  • Other Asian Cuisines
  • Market Outlooks
  • Revenues and Forecasts
  • Consumer Taste Preferences
  • Pricing Trends
  • Middle Eastern Cuisines
  • Market Outlooks
  • Revenues and Forecasts
  • Consumer Taste Preferences
  • Pricing Trends
  • Western Fast Food Chains
  • Market Outlooks
  • Revenues and Forecasts
  • Consumer Taste Preferences
  • Pricing Trends
  • Major Restaurant Chains
  • McDonald's
  • KFC
  • Pizza Hut
  • Burger Kings
  • Others
  • Tea and Coffee Shops
  • Tea Houses
  • Market Outlooks
  • Revenues and Forecasts
  • Consumer Taste Preferences
  • Pricing Trends
  • Coffee Shops
  • Market Outlooks
  • Revenues and Forecasts
  • Consumer Taste Preferences
  • Pricing Trends
  • Juice Bars
  • Market Outlooks
  • Revenues and Forecasts
  • Consumer Taste Preferences
  • Pricing Trends

FAST FOOD MARKET OUTLOOKS

  • Fast Food Markets Outlook Overview
  • Government Food Packaging Regulations
  • Population by Region
  • Northeast
  • North
  • Southeast
  • Central South
  • West
  • Population by Age Group
  • Consumer Spending Trends
  • Fast Food Revenues by Region
  • Northeast
  • North
  • Southeast
  • Central South
  • West
  • Tea, Coffee Shops and Juice Bar Revenues by Region
  • Northeast
  • North
  • Southeast
  • Central South
  • West

MARKETING STRATEGIES

  • China Market Entry Overview
  • China's Distribution System
  • The Fast Food Industry Distribution Channels
  • Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
  • Communications
  • China's Market Entry
  • Licensing
  • Franchising
  • E-commerce
  • Trading Companies and Local Agents
  • Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
  • Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises

FAST FOOD PRODUCER DIRECTORY

  • Fast Food Company Profiles
  • Research Institutions and Associations

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

