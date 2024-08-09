China Alcohol & Wine Industry Trends And Forecasts 2013, 2018 And 2023 And Long-Term Forecasts Through 2028 And 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcohol & Wine Forecasts - China Focus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new study focuses on industry trends and forecasts with historical data (2013, 2018 and 2023) and long-term forecasts through 2028 and 2033

This study focuses on China's Alcohol & Wine industry forecasts. In the two past decades, the industry has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the capabilities and rising consumer consumptions in China have transformed China's society and economy. China is one of the world's major producers for industrial and consumer products.

Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the world's fastest growing market for the consumptions of goods and services. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.

Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve competitiveness in the world market.

Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The sector's economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial resources to develop their own brand name products.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION



Report Scope and Methodology Executive Summary

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT



Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

Market Trends

Technology Development

Market Development

Major Industry Development

Regional Development

Enterprise Development Labor Market Development

ALCOHOL & WINE PRODUCTION AND DEMAND



Overview

Alcohol & Wine Production and Demand

Chinese Style Alcohol

Wuliangye

Maotai

Luzhou

Jiannanchun

Quanxing

Gujing Gong

TuoPai

Xinghuacun

Xiangquan

Zhongzi

Others

Chinese Style Red Alcohol & Wine

Zhangyu

Greatwall

Dynasty

Weilong

Others

Foreign Alcohol & Wine and Alcohol

Whisky

Cognec

Gin

Rum

Tequila

Brandy

Others

Alcohol & Wine and Alcohol Imports and Exports Pricing Trends

