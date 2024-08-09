China General Industrial Coatings Market Report 2024
The general industrial coatings market in China is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements and innovations across various segments. Identify and realize growth opportunities with data and insights in this report.
Report Segmentation
Market volumes in metric tonnes
Coil & Extrusion
Process Type (Coil, Extrusion) Metal Packaging 3C
Type (Domestic Appliances, Consumer Electronics) General Finishes
Surface Material (Metal, Plastic, Others) Road Marking
Segmentation by Type in metric tonnes
Water-Based & Solvent-Based Breakdowns Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls, Styrenes, Others Detailed prices and market values by type of paint, type of resin and application system Market shares sales volumes in metric tonnes by company Distribution channel: Wholesalers/Merchants, Specialist Retailers, Internet Stores, DIY Retailers, Direct Sales/Company Stores
Top-Level Data Coverage
Market volumes in metric tonnes
Water-Based & Solvent-Based Breakdowns Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls, Styrenes, Others
Detailed prices and market values
Key Topics Covered:
CN coatings background
CN - background - overview key figures macroeconomic trends and forecasts imp/exp: sb polyesters imp/exp: sb acrylics & vinyls imp/exp: sb polymers imp/exp: wb acrylics & vinyls imp/exp: wb polymers imp/exp: other paints & varnishes
Foreword - general industrial coatings
China general industrial coatings
historical and forecasts: general industrial prices and market values prices and values by application system prices and values by resin type detailed prices : water based detailed prices : solvent based detailed prices : powder detailed prices : radiation cured detailed prices : thermoplastic application system: historical and forecasts resin type: historical and forecasts water based : historical and forecasts solvent based : historical and forecasts powder : historical and forecasts radiation cured : historical and forecasts thermoplastic : historical and forecasts market shares: general industrial
China general finishes
historical and forecasts: general finishes prices and market values prices and values by application system prices and values by resin type detailed prices : water based detailed prices : solvent based detailed prices : powder detailed prices : radiation cured surface material: historical and forecasts application system: historical and forecasts resin type: historical and forecasts water based : historical and forecasts solvent based : historical and forecasts powder : historical and forecasts radiation cured : historical and forecasts market shares: general finishes
China 3C
historical and forecasts: 3c prices and market values prices and values by application system prices and values by resin type detailed prices : water based detailed prices : solvent based detailed prices : powder detailed prices : radiation cured product type: historical and forecasts application system: historical and forecasts resin type: historical and forecasts water based : historical and forecasts solvent based : historical and forecasts powder : historical and forecasts radiation cured : historical and forecasts market shares: 3c
China coil & extrusion
historical and forecasts: coil & extrusion prices and market values prices and values by application system prices and values by resin type detailed prices : water based detailed prices : solvent based detailed prices : powder detailed prices : radiation cured process type: historical and forecasts application system: historical and forecasts resin type: historical and forecasts water based : historical and forecasts solvent based : historical and forecasts powder : historical and forecasts radiation cured : historical and forecasts market shares: coil & extrusion
China metal packaging
historical and forecasts: metal packaging prices and market values prices and values by application system prices and values by resin type detailed prices : water based detailed prices : solvent based detailed prices : powder detailed prices : radiation cured application system: historical and forecasts resin type: historical and forecasts water based : historical and forecasts solvent based : historical and forecasts powder : historical and forecasts radiation cured : historical and forecasts market shares: metal packaging
China road marking
historical and forecasts: road marking prices and market values prices and values by application system prices and values by resin type detailed prices : water based detailed prices : solvent based detailed prices : thermoplastic application system: historical and forecasts resin type: historical and forecasts water based : historical and forecasts solvent based : historical and forecasts thermoplastic: historical and forecasts market shares: road marking
