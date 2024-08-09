عربي


China General Industrial Coatings Market Report 2024


8/9/2024 5:01:33 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Industrial Coatings- China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The general industrial coatings market in China is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements and innovations across various segments. Identify and realize growth opportunities with data and insights in this report.

Report Segmentation
Market volumes in metric tonnes

  • Coil & Extrusion
    • Process Type (Coil, Extrusion)
  • Metal Packaging
  • 3C
    • Type (Domestic Appliances, Consumer Electronics)
  • General Finishes
    • Surface Material (Metal, Plastic, Others)
  • Road Marking

Segmentation by Type in metric tonnes

  • Water-Based & Solvent-Based Breakdowns Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls, Styrenes, Others
  • Detailed prices and market values by type of paint, type of resin and application system
  • Market shares sales volumes in metric tonnes by company
  • Distribution channel: Wholesalers/Merchants, Specialist Retailers, Internet Stores, DIY Retailers, Direct Sales/Company Stores

Top-Level Data Coverage

Market volumes in metric tonnes

  • Water-Based & Solvent-Based Breakdowns Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls, Styrenes, Others

Detailed prices and market values
Key Topics Covered:
CN coatings background

  • CN - background - overview
  • key figures
  • macroeconomic trends and forecasts
  • imp/exp: sb polyesters
  • imp/exp: sb acrylics & vinyls
  • imp/exp: sb polymers
  • imp/exp: wb acrylics & vinyls
  • imp/exp: wb polymers
  • imp/exp: other paints & varnishes

Foreword - general industrial coatings

China general industrial coatings

  • historical and forecasts: general industrial
  • prices and market values
  • prices and values by application system
  • prices and values by resin type
  • detailed prices : water based
  • detailed prices : solvent based
  • detailed prices : powder
  • detailed prices : radiation cured
  • detailed prices : thermoplastic
  • application system: historical and forecasts
  • resin type: historical and forecasts
  • water based : historical and forecasts
  • solvent based : historical and forecasts
  • powder : historical and forecasts
  • radiation cured : historical and forecasts
  • thermoplastic : historical and forecasts
  • market shares: general industrial

China general finishes

  • historical and forecasts: general finishes
  • prices and market values
  • prices and values by application system
  • prices and values by resin type
  • detailed prices : water based
  • detailed prices : solvent based
  • detailed prices : powder
  • detailed prices : radiation cured
  • surface material: historical and forecasts
  • application system: historical and forecasts
  • resin type: historical and forecasts
  • water based : historical and forecasts
  • solvent based : historical and forecasts
  • powder : historical and forecasts
  • radiation cured : historical and forecasts
  • market shares: general finishes

China 3C

  • historical and forecasts: 3c
  • prices and market values
  • prices and values by application system
  • prices and values by resin type
  • detailed prices : water based
  • detailed prices : solvent based
  • detailed prices : powder
  • detailed prices : radiation cured
  • product type: historical and forecasts
  • application system: historical and forecasts
  • resin type: historical and forecasts
  • water based : historical and forecasts
  • solvent based : historical and forecasts
  • powder : historical and forecasts
  • radiation cured : historical and forecasts
  • market shares: 3c

China coil & extrusion

  • historical and forecasts: coil & extrusion
  • prices and market values
  • prices and values by application system
  • prices and values by resin type
  • detailed prices : water based
  • detailed prices : solvent based
  • detailed prices : powder
  • detailed prices : radiation cured
  • process type: historical and forecasts
  • application system: historical and forecasts
  • resin type: historical and forecasts
  • water based : historical and forecasts
  • solvent based : historical and forecasts
  • powder : historical and forecasts
  • radiation cured : historical and forecasts
  • market shares: coil & extrusion

China metal packaging

  • historical and forecasts: metal packaging
  • prices and market values
  • prices and values by application system
  • prices and values by resin type
  • detailed prices : water based
  • detailed prices : solvent based
  • detailed prices : powder
  • detailed prices : radiation cured
  • application system: historical and forecasts
  • resin type: historical and forecasts
  • water based : historical and forecasts
  • solvent based : historical and forecasts
  • powder : historical and forecasts
  • radiation cured : historical and forecasts
  • market shares: metal packaging

China road marking

  • historical and forecasts: road marking
  • prices and market values
  • prices and values by application system
  • prices and values by resin type
  • detailed prices : water based
  • detailed prices : solvent based
  • detailed prices : thermoplastic
  • application system: historical and forecasts
  • resin type: historical and forecasts
  • water based : historical and forecasts
  • solvent based : historical and forecasts
  • thermoplastic: historical and forecasts
  • market shares: road marking

