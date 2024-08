China General Industrial Coatings Market Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Industrial Coatings- China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The general industrial coatings in China is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements and innovations across various segments. Identify and realize growth opportunities with data and insights in this report.

Report Segmentation

Market volumes in metric tonnes



Coil & Extrusion

Process Type (Coil, Extrusion)

Metal Packaging

3C

Type (Domestic Appliances, Consumer Electronics)

General Finishes

Surface Material (Metal, Plastic, Others) Road Marking

Segmentation by Type in metric tonnes



Water-Based & Solvent-Based Breakdowns Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls, Styrenes, Others

Detailed prices and market values by type of paint, type of resin and application system

Market shares sales volumes in metric tonnes by company Distribution channel: Wholesalers/Merchants, Specialist Retailers, Internet Stores, DIY Retailers, Direct Sales/Company Stores

Top-Level Data Coverage

Market volumes in metric tonnes

Water-Based & Solvent-Based Breakdowns Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls, Styrenes, Others

Detailed prices and market values

Key Topics Covered:

CN coatings background



CN - background - overview

key figures

macroeconomic trends and forecasts

imp/exp: sb polyesters

imp/exp: sb acrylics & vinyls

imp/exp: sb polymers

imp/exp: wb acrylics & vinyls

imp/exp: wb polymers imp/exp: other paints & varnishes

Foreword - general industrial coatings

China general industrial coatings



historical and forecasts: general industrial

prices and market values

prices and values by application system

prices and values by resin type

detailed prices : water based

detailed prices : solvent based

detailed prices : powder

detailed prices : radiation cured

detailed prices : thermoplastic

application system: historical and forecasts

resin type: historical and forecasts

water based : historical and forecasts

solvent based : historical and forecasts

powder : historical and forecasts

radiation cured : historical and forecasts

thermoplastic : historical and forecasts market shares: general industrial

China general finishes



historical and forecasts: general finishes

prices and market values

prices and values by application system

prices and values by resin type

detailed prices : water based

detailed prices : solvent based

detailed prices : powder

detailed prices : radiation cured

surface material: historical and forecasts

application system: historical and forecasts

resin type: historical and forecasts

water based : historical and forecasts

solvent based : historical and forecasts

powder : historical and forecasts

radiation cured : historical and forecasts market shares: general finishes

China 3C



historical and forecasts: 3c

prices and market values

prices and values by application system

prices and values by resin type

detailed prices : water based

detailed prices : solvent based

detailed prices : powder

detailed prices : radiation cured

product type: historical and forecasts

application system: historical and forecasts

resin type: historical and forecasts

water based : historical and forecasts

solvent based : historical and forecasts

powder : historical and forecasts

radiation cured : historical and forecasts market shares: 3c

China coil & extrusion



historical and forecasts: coil & extrusion

prices and market values

prices and values by application system

prices and values by resin type

detailed prices : water based

detailed prices : solvent based

detailed prices : powder

detailed prices : radiation cured

process type: historical and forecasts

application system: historical and forecasts

resin type: historical and forecasts

water based : historical and forecasts

solvent based : historical and forecasts

powder : historical and forecasts

radiation cured : historical and forecasts market shares: coil & extrusion

China metal packaging



historical and forecasts: metal packaging

prices and market values

prices and values by application system

prices and values by resin type

detailed prices : water based

detailed prices : solvent based

detailed prices : powder

detailed prices : radiation cured

application system: historical and forecasts

resin type: historical and forecasts

water based : historical and forecasts

solvent based : historical and forecasts

powder : historical and forecasts

radiation cured : historical and forecasts market shares: metal packaging

China road marking



historical and forecasts: road marking

prices and market values

prices and values by application system

prices and values by resin type

detailed prices : water based

detailed prices : solvent based

detailed prices : thermoplastic

application system: historical and forecasts

resin type: historical and forecasts

water based : historical and forecasts

solvent based : historical and forecasts

thermoplastic: historical and forecasts market shares: road marking

