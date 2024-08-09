Land Rover Solon Presents: Outside In At District Gallery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARTIST, NICK VEASEY, Image courtsey of District LAND ROVER SURFER MID GREY X-RAY PHOTOGRAPH, DIASEC 24" x 47" EDITION OF 25

Land Rover Solon invites art enthusiasts to "Outside In," an at District Gallery in Shaker Heights, on August 15, from 5 to 8 PM.

- Taylor Davis, President of Land Rover SolonCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Land Rover Solon invites discerning art enthusiasts to embark on a unique journey of perception with "Outside In," an exhibition that promises to be as refined and adventurous as the brand itself.On Thursday, August 15, from 5 to 8 PM, District Gallery transforms into a basecamp for artistic exploration, showcasing contemporary art that draws connections between external and internal terrains, with work such as Nick Veasey's revelatory X-ray artworks alongside the captivating wildlife portraits of long-time Land Rover collaborator David Yarrow. The result is a visual dialogue as compelling as it is unexpected. Other featured artists include Mr. Brainwash, Julian Opie, Hunt Slonem, Brendan Murphy, and Neill Wright.Taylor Davis, President of Land Rover Solon, says: "Land Rover has always been about pushing boundaries and exploring new terrain. That's what 'Outside In' does with art. We're proud to support an event that captures the spirit of discovery we value so much."Richard Uria, owner of District Gallery, shares his thoughts: "We're excited to collaborate with Land Rover Solon. This exhibition brings together artists who challenge our perceptions of space and nature. It's a thoughtful exploration of how we interact with our environment, both seen and unseen."Katie Altadonna, Gallery Director at District Gallery, adds: "This exhibition is a perfect blend of accessibility and sophistication. 'Outside In' brings together work that reveals hidden structures and reimagines familiar subjects, prompting us to look at our surroundings with fresh eyes."While the art takes center stage, the evening's ambiance will be elevated by carefully selected refreshments and gourmet offerings, ensuring a multi-sensory experience befitting the Land Rover legacy.Event Details:- Date: Thursday, August 15- Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM- Location: District Gallery, 3393 Tuttle Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44122About the Exhibition:"Outside In" showcases work from contemporary artists that draws connections between external and internal terrains, including notable work by Nick Veasey, Mr. Brainwash, Julian Opie, Hunt Slonem, Brendan Murphy, Neill Wright, and long-time Land Rover collaborator David Yarrow. The exhibition offers fresh perspectives for every visitor, from seasoned collectors to curious newcomers.About Land Rover Solon:Land Rover Solon, a Davis Automotive Group dealership, offers exceptional automotive experiences that blend luxury, performance, and innovation. Beyond their new and pre-owned lineups of Land Rover Defender, Discovery and Range Rover vehicles, they also provide a full range of parts and accessories, backed by expert service. The dealership actively supports arts and cultural initiatives throughout Northeast Ohio, as part of Davis Automotive Group's commitment to enriching the communities they serve.About District Gallery:Located in the vibrant Van Aken District, District Gallery offers a welcoming space for contemporary art enthusiasts. Founded in 2019, the gallery has expanded to showcase over 60 talented artists from the international art scene. Their mission is to make art accessible and enjoyable for everyone, from first-time buyers to experienced collectors. With a knowledgeable team and a newly expanded space, District Gallery invites visitors to explore, learn, and find art that elevates their homes and brings joy to everyday life.For more information, please contact:Joshua KleinbergMarketing CoordinatorLand Rover SolonPhone: 330-354-1458Email: ...###

Joshua Kleinberg

Land Rover Solon

+1 440-914-8122

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram