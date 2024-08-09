COVID-19 Outbreak Has Compelled The Governments To Install Water Desalination Equipment

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Water desalination is a process to separate the dissolved salts and other minerals from water, in which the feed sources of water can include water bodies, such as brackish, seawater, wells, surface water, wastewater, and industrial process waters. As the water pollution levels are rising and the world is witnessing a rapid depletion in freshwater reserves with an increase in the water paucity, there is a demand for freshwater more than ever. Thus, to ensure the demand for safe, sustainable, affordable, and adequate water individuals across the globe, are focusing on the adoption of water desalination and purification technologies.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health crisis. In less than 1 1⁄2 months later, on March 11, 2020, the WHO declared that COVID-19 had become a pandemic. It has become essential for the government across the world to take certain measures to implement effective disinfection practice in the water treatment facilities across the industrial and municipal sectors to ensure that the virus doesn't spread through the use of the contaminated water running across the industrial sector.

This rising concern, coupled with the increasing number of cases across the globe, has compelled the government organizations and industrialists to deploy more water treatment facilities in order to protect and prevent the potential spread of the virus. However, the lockdown measure takes by the government to impede the catastrophe has forced a large number of industries to close their doors. Which, in turn, has resulted in the downtown of the production capacities and operational activities, further hampering the market growth.



Key Players



Acciona, S.A.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

SUEZ SA

IDE Technologies

Abengoa

Ferrovial, S.A.

Fisia Italimpianti S.p.A.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Biwater Holdings Limited

Genesis Water Technologies

Aquatech International LLC

Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co., Ltd.



Water Desalination Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Technology



Reverse Osmosis (R.O.)

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)



By Product



Membrane Systems

Pumps

Evaporators



By Application



Municipal

Industrial



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Qatar

Oman

Turkey

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

The Rest of Africa





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



