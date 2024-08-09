عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

COVID-19 Outbreak Has Compelled The Governments To Install Water Desalination Equipment


8/9/2024 5:01:03 AM

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Water desalination is a process to separate the dissolved salts and other minerals from water, in which the feed sources of water can include water bodies, such as brackish, seawater, wells, surface water, wastewater, and industrial process waters. As the water pollution levels are rising and the world is witnessing a rapid depletion in freshwater reserves with an increase in the water paucity, there is a demand for freshwater more than ever. Thus, to ensure the demand for safe, sustainable, affordable, and adequate water supply individuals across the globe, governments are focusing on the adoption of water desalination and purification technologies.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health crisis. In less than 1 1⁄2 months later, on March 11, 2020, the WHO declared that COVID-19 had become a pandemic. It has become essential for the government across the world to take certain measures to implement effective disinfection practice in the water treatment facilities across the industrial and municipal sectors to ensure that the virus doesn't spread through the use of the contaminated water running across the industrial sector.
This rising concern, coupled with the increasing number of cases across the globe, has compelled the government organizations and industrialists to deploy more water treatment facilities in order to protect and prevent the potential spread of the virus. However, the lockdown measure takes by the government to impede the catastrophe has forced a large number of industries to close their doors. Which, in turn, has resulted in the downtown of the production capacities and operational activities, further hampering the market growth.

Got questions about your regional growth of
Water Desalination Equipment Market?
Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505

Key Players

Acciona, S.A.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
SUEZ SA
IDE Technologies
Abengoa
Ferrovial, S.A.
Fisia Italimpianti S.p.A.
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
Biwater Holdings Limited
Genesis Water Technologies
Aquatech International LLC
Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co., Ltd.

Water Desalination Equipment Market: Segmentation
By Technology

Reverse Osmosis (R.O.)
Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation
Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

By Product

Membrane Systems
Pumps
Evaporators

By Application

Municipal
Industrial

By Region
North America

The U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
The Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
The Rest of Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

Middle East

Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Qatar
Oman
Turkey
The Rest of the Middle East

Africa

Nigeria
South Africa
The Rest of Africa


" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods

MENAFN09082024004597010339ID1108536374


Straits Research

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search