'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's Send Off To Army After 10-Day Wayanad Landslides Rescue Ops Wins Hearts (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) People from various backgrounds gathered in Kerala's Wayanad district to bid farewell to Indian personnel for their heroic efforts in the recent landslide rescue operations. The soldiers, who risked their lives to save others, were met with an immense outpouring of gratitude from the local community and beyond.

The Kochi Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) appreciated for the bravery and selflessness displayed by these soldiers. "We are deeply grateful to our brave heroes who risked everything during the landslide rescue operations...Your courage and sacrifice won't be forgotten," the PRO said in a statement.



The rescue operations, conducted under challenging and dangerous conditions, involved soldiers working relentlessly to save lives and provide relief to those affected by the devastating landslides. As the soldiers departed, they were met with an outpouring of emotions from local residents, officials, and well-wishers, who lined the streets to offer their heartfelt thanks and good wishes. A video captures the scene of soldiers being greeted by the people of Wayanad, who chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai." The Wayanad district administration also organized a farewell for the Indian Army personnel involved in the rescue and search operations in the landslide-affected areas.

After a ten-day-long rescue operation, the Indian Army has handed over the efforts to the NDRF, SDRF, Fire Force, and Kerala police. The Army battalion, consisting of around 500 members from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Bengaluru, returned. However, the maintenance team for the Bailey Bridge, which was temporarily constructed by the Indian Army, will remain in the area.

