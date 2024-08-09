Committee Kurrollu REVIEW: Niharika Konidela's Funfilled Film Is OUT; Read What Netizens Have To Say

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Committee Kurrollu, produced by Niharika Konidela under the brands Pink Elephant Pictures and Shree Radha Damodar Studious, is a juvenile entertainment. On August 9, the starring newbies premiered to positive reviews. The film was written and directed by Yadhu Vamsi. In Purushothapalli, a group of pals has a strong bond. They are all recognised for their oneness. Suddenly, an occurrence separates the companions, surprising the townsfolk.

Their argument disrupts the quiet of the entire hamlet. What Happens Next? focusses on Committee Kurrollu.

Committee Kurrollu's Twitter Review



Despite the lack of a well-known face in the cast, the film's producers advertised it extensively before to its debut by organising pre-release events and various press conferences. Those who purchased tickets to see the first play of this adolescent drama have shared their experiences on social media. Check out some fascinating tweets below.

Committee Kurrollu Cast



Sandeep Saroj, Yaswanth Pendyala, Eshwar Rachiraju, Trinadh Varma, Prasad Behara, Manikanta Parasu, Lokesh Kumar Parimi, Shyam Kalyan, Raghuvaran, Shiva Kumar Matta, Akshay Srinivas, Raadhya, Tejaswi Rao, Teena Vishika, and Shanmukhi Nagumanthri play major parts in the film.

Committee Kurrollu Crew



Yadhu Vamsi wrote and directed the film, which has music and a score by Anudeep Dev. Edurolu Raju served as cinematographer and Anwar Ali as editor. Pranay Naini was the film's production designer.

