Hina Khan's Legs Gets Numb While Working Out As She Struggles With Breast Cancer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer, has shared how during the workout session, she loses control of her legs and falls over due to the numbness.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared a of herself in which we can see her walking in the rain for her workout session.

She is wearing a pink tank top, black joggers, and a hair bandana. Hina is also carrying a big umbrella and is showing a victory sign to the cameras.

Along with the video, Hina penned a long note, which read: "What's Your Excuse?? Exercise or any kind of Physical Activity is vital for maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle. But it's even more essential and effective when one's going through a phase of illness. Working out regularly not only helps you feel stronger physically but it also gives sustenance to our Mental Health. And keeping a Healthy Mind is obviously unavoidable."

"In the course of my chemo treatment I face severe Neuropathic Pain which makes my legs and feet numb most of the times, sometimes while Working out I loose control of my legs and fall over due to the numbness..But I only focus on Getting Back Up. I won't let the Fall define me.. I will be defined by the strength I show to get up each time," she shared.

The post concluded, saying, "Each time when it feels like I can't get up and go do the Work, I push harder. Coz what else have I got other than my strength, my spirit and my Willpower.. So, what's your excuse? Dua #ScarredNotScared #DaddysStrongGirl #AWindowToMyJourney #TheGirlWhoNeverGivesUp #OneDayAtATime".

Hina, who is best known for her role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', 'Bigg Boss 11', and 'Bigg Boss 14'.

She has also been a part of the movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and the short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt-- 'Halki Halki Si'.

Hina had also recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal.

She next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.