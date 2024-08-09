Western Europe Retail Loyalty Programs 2024: The UK Leads The Region's Loyalty Revolution As Member Pricing Pays Off

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe Retail Loyalty Programs 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Western Europe is seeing a fresh wave of loyalty program marketing as consumers look for savings opportunities during tough economic times. For retailers, loyalty programs are a win-win - enabling them to boost engagement while also gathering valuable first-party data. But in a competitive loyalty market, evolving consumer expectations are key.

Key Question: How are loyalty programs evolving - and what features are most attractive to consumers?

Key Stat: At least 90% of consumers in Europe are willing to share their personal data for loyalty points/rewards or discounts and coupons, while over 80% would share it for prizes or exclusive offers.

Consumers Are Willing to Exchange Personal Data for Discounts, Rewards, Exclusive Offers, and Prizes (% of adults in Europe, Nov 2023)

Consumers in the UK, Sweden, and Germany Are Much Less Loyal to Brands Than Consumers in the US (% of consumers in select countries who were asked about their loyalty to brands, Sep 2023)

4 Types of Consumer Data

Gen Zers Are More Motivated Than Boomers by Experiential Rewards and a Sense of Community (% of adults in Europe, by generation, Nov 2023)

UK Shoppers Are Seeking Instant Discounts and Promotions From Loyalty Programs (% of UK adults, March 2024)

Supermarkets Are Leading on Loyalty Membership, but Other Sectors Are Also Seeing Strong Growth (% of adults in Great Britain with loyalty memberships, by sector, Jan 2022 vs. Jan 2024)

Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Boots Are Growing Their Retail Membership Services Faster Than Amazon (% of UK adults, June 2023 vs. Feb 2024) Data Privacy Policies Are More Important Than Loyalty Programs for Keeping Customers Loyal (% of adults in Europe, Nov 2023)

