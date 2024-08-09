UK Time Spent With Media 2024: Total Media Time Is On The Decline, But Growth In Digital Video Continues

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Time Spent With 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The media environment in the UK continues to evolve, and this increasingly means a consumer pivot to digital channels. But while digital in particular is gaining significantly, overall time spent is in decline.

Key Question: As total media time declines, where should advertisers turn to find their audiences?

Key Stat: Just before the pandemic hit, digital accounted for 27 minutes more media time than traditional. But the gap has grown significantly, and digital will be almost 3 hours ahead by 2026.

Executive Summary

As total media time declines, audiences are increasingly found in digital environments

Total time spent peaked in 2020

Digital continues to gain an increasing share of media time

Most video consumption is now digital video

Video is also having an impact on social media time Media Gallery

Digital Media Surpassed Traditional in Time Spent Back in 2019, and it Hasn't Been Close Since

Total Media Time Will Drop Below 10 Hours per Day by 2026 - the Lowest Point in 10 Years

Digital Will Dominate Media Time in the UK and France but Lag in Germany This Year

Video Viewing Is Becoming Increasingly Digital, With the Tipping Point Coming in 2025 By Time Spent, TikTok Overtook Snapchat in 2020, Instagram in 2022, and Is Now Closing In on Facebook

