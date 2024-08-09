South Africa Veterinary Medicine Markets 2023-2024 & 2030: Biologics, Pharmaceuticals, Medicated Feed Additives Size, Share & Trends Analysis

South Africa and the surrounding regions in the recent past, have experienced a very high prevalence of zoonotic and animal diseases. Given the dependence on livestock farming as well as the rising popularity of pet ownership, direct contact between humans and animals is quite common in these regions.

Over the past decade, these diseases have been consistently on the rise in this region, raising concern over the well-being of humans and increasing the need for proper diagnostic & treatment infrastructure to tackle the disease growth at the source, boosting the veterinary medicine demand.



For instance, as per the data published in 2023 by Frontiers in Public Health, Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) has experienced a massive rise in zoonotic diseases. It was estimated that outbreaks of zoonotic diseases such as Ebola virus disease (EVD), viral hemorrhagic fevers, and rabies increased by 63% from 2001-2011 to 2012-2022. Further, the study highlights that over 33% of the Public Health Emergencies (PHEs) in SSA countries, such as South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, etc., were of zoonotic origin from 2001 to 2022.

Additionally, a study was conducted in South Africa to assess the patterns of rabies in animals over more than two decades. In January 2024, a published study from the Journal of Tropical Medicine & Infectious Diseases observed the Rabies progression in animals like dogs, cattle, cats, horses, pigs, sheep, and goats from 1998 to 2022. Rabies in companion animals like dogs, cats, and horses was reported to have the highest increase of over 59%, followed by more than 21% in livestock animals like cattle, pigs, goats, and sheep. These findings suggest a steep rise in the occurrence of harmful diseases like rabies among the South African animal population. Timely intervention of treatment & elimination of this disease will help maintain a healthy animal and prevent the disease's spread to humans.

Apart from zoonotic diseases, some of the most common and debilitating animal diseases in the country are Foot and mouth Disease (FMD), Tick-borne diseases, and Avian Influenza. According to a 2022 report published by the South African Department of Agriculture, Land Reform & Rural Development, the country had over 151 open outbreaks of FMD in provinces such as Limpopo, Northwest, Gauteng, etc. As a preventive measure, over 5 lakh animals were vaccinated.

Furthermore, a 2022 research study from Pathogens Journal highlights the prevalence of tick-borne pathogens (TBP) in South African livestock animals. This study observed the disease patterns from 1998 to 2021, inferred that the prevalence of TBPs in South African livestock was estimated to be 52.2%. When bifurcated into species, the prevalence was as follows: Cattle-51.2%, Sheep-45.4%, and goats-29.9%.

Another important factor driving the market growth is the rising pet ownership in the country. According to April 2024 Dogster publication, dogs are the most adopted pets in South Africa. Over 78% of the pet owners have at least one dog. In addition, over 45% of the total households in the country are home to some or another kind of pet. This shows the rising popularity of these pets in the country, raising the demand for proper medications and treatment services. The pet expenditure growth further emphasizes this factor, as a pet owner in South Africa spends around USD 1800 - 4000 on their pets annually.

To conclude, the rise in zoonotic and animal diseases in South Africa is putting a spotlight on the need for timely intervention, treatment, and elimination with the help of effective vaccines, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic tools, and other veterinary medicines. Additionally, the importance of livestock farming in the country's economy and the rising popularity of pets are also contributing to the growth of the veterinary medicine market in South Africa.

By animal type, the production animal segment dominated the market with a share of over 58% in 2023. This can be attributed to an increasing number of regional disease outbreaks among production animals such as cattle, poultry, swine, etc.

In terms of product, the pharmaceuticals segment attributed to the largest market share in 2023. This high market share can be attributed to the vast array of products available in this segment and their application across several animal ailments.

By mode of delivery, the parenteral segment held the highest market share of over 45% in 2023 and the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to its various advantages over other delivery modes, such as circumvention of first-pass metabolism, higher drug bioavailability, accurate control over the drug dosage, and reduction in drug interactions.

By end-use, the veterinary hospitals & clinics segment held the highest market over 38% in can be attributed to these facilities offering on-site pharmacies, ensuring that all the required medications are available.

The e-commerce segment dominated in terms of CAGR over the forecast period as this distribution channel offers convenience and accessibility to animal owners. Factors such as animal health improvement, the rising prevalence of zoonotic and animals diseases in South Africa, increasing pet ownership, and rising poultry disease outbreaks like bird flu/high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) are expected to drive market growth.

