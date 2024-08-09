(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Wearable Medical Devices Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), By Site, By Grade Type, By Application (Sports & Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK wearable medical devices market is anticipated to reach USD 6.25 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 26.3% The continuous research and innovation, increase in the usage of remote patient monitoring and home healthcare is anticipated to contribute to the market growth. Moreover, significant opportunities held by technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions, increased focus on fitness and healthy lifestyle contribute to propel the market scope.



Concerns about the increasing rates of death and the frequency of chronic illnesses are driving healthcare practitioners to prioritize individualized treatment, especially via ongoing remote patient monitoring. Due to its many benefits, wearable medical devices-which may be worn continuously without interfering with daily activities are becoming more popular. An increase in the demand for these devices is anticipated over the projected period.

Furthermore, the development of smaller and powerful sensors and processors has made it possible to create wearable medical devices that are more accurate and affordable. This has led to a proliferation of new devices and applications, many of which are still in the experimental phase but hold great promise for the future of healthcare.

UK Wearable Medical Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the diagnostic devices segment dominated the product segment with more than 60% share in 2023 owing to increase in prevalence of neurological disorders

Based on application, the remote patient monitoring segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on site, the clip/strap/bracelet segment held the largest market share of more than 50% in 2023. The uses of these bracelet segments include the measurement of blood pressure, oxygen concentration as well as tracking physical activity and sleep patterns

Based on grade type, the consumer-grade wearable medical devices held the majority share in 2023 due to their user-friendly features and emphasis on tracking personal fitness and health Some of the key players operating in UK wearable medical devices market include KoninklijkePhilips N.V.; Fitbit; Garmin; Covidien (Medtronic); Withings; Everist Genomics; among others. In June 2020, Garmin acquired FirstBeat Analytics, a provider of physiological analytics for health and fitness in order to expand its share in the corresponding market. Companies Featured

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fitbit

Garmin

Covidien (Medtronic)

Omron Corp.

Withings

Polar Electro

Everist Genomics Intelesens Ltd. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.3% Regions Covered United Kingdom



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. UK Wearable Medical Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. UK Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. UK Wearable Medical Devices Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. UK Wearable Medical Devices Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Diagnostic Devices

4.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2. Vital Sign Monitor

4.4.1.3. Sleep Monitoring Device

4.4.1.4. Electrocardiographs Fetal & Obstetric Devices

4.4.1.5. Neuromonitoring Devices

4.4.2. Therapeutic Devices

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. Pain Management Devices

4.4.2.3. Insulin Monitoring Devices

4.4.2.4. Rehabilitation Devices

4.4.2.5. Respiratory Therapy Devices

Chapter 5. UK Wearable Medical Devices Market: Site Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Site Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. UK Wearable Medical Devices Market by Site Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Handheld

5.4.2. Headband

5.4.3. Clip/Strap/Bracelet

5.4.4. Shoe Sensors

Chapter 6. UK Wearable Medical Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. UK Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Sports & Fitness

6.4.2. Remote Patient Monitoring

6.4.3. Home Healthcare

Chapter 7. UK Wearable Medical Devices Market: Grade Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Grade Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. UK Wearable Medical Devices Market by Grade Type Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1. Consumer-grade Wearable Medical Devices

7.4.2. Clinical Wearable Medical Devices

Chapter 8. UK Wearable Medical Devices Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.2. Segment Dashboard

8.3. UK Wearable Medical Devices Market by Distribution Channel Outlook

8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

8.4.1. Pharmacy

8.4.2. Online Channels

8.4.3. Hypermarkets

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

9.3.2. Key customers

9.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2023

9.4. Company Profiles

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Financial performance

9.4.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

UK Wearable Medical Devices Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900