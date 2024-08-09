India Preclinical CRO Industry Research 2023-2030: High-Throughput Screening, Silicon Modeling, And Advanced Imaging Propelling Developments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Preclinical CRO Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Toxicology Testing), By Model Type, By End-use (Biopharmaceutical Companies, & Academic Institutes), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India preclinical CRO market is anticipated to reach USD 393.6 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030 The factors driving the growth are multifaceted, encompassing cost advantages, a skilled workforce, increasing outsourcing trends and R&D of clinical trials worldwide. According to a study on the CRO sector in India in August 2023 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Government of India, the aggregate R&D expenditure of the largest pharmaceutical corporations in 2022 exceeded USD 138 billion, up 1.7% from 2021.



The market growth is fueled by the rising trend of global outsourcing of research and development (R&D) functions. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and agrochemicals are leveraging the capabilities of CROs to carry out preclinical research studies. This allows pharmaceutical companies to delegate certain aspects of their R&D while focusing on their core competencies.

Advanced technologies such as high-throughput screening, silicon modeling, and advanced imaging have boosted preclinical CROs in India by speeding up drug discovery and development, making them faster and more accurate. Automation and robotics have also increased efficiency and reduced experiment turnaround times. India's large patient population, network of hospitals, and cost-effective operations with skilled human resources are expected to drive the market's growth.

India Preclinical CRO Market Report Highlights

Based on services, the toxicology testing segment led the market with a largest revenue share of 22.5% in 2023, owing to rising rate of outsourcing of non-core preclinical CRO research

Based on service, the bioanalysis and DMPK studies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to technological developments in analytical techniques, increased R&D in the pharmaceutical sector, and the shift to personalized medicine

Based on model types, the patient derived organoid (PDOs) models segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 80.6% in 2023, and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the shift to personalized medicine, its use in drug development and disease modeling

Based on end-use, the biopharmaceutical companies segment held the market with largest revenue share of 85.0% in 2023, due to cost-effectiveness, access to advanced technologies, expertise, faster timelines, risk mitigation, and the ability to focus on core competencies In May 2023, Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. and Far Biotech announced a partnership to advance preclinical initiatives in the field of neurodegeneration. Aragen will utilize its experimental discovery platform to help FAR Biotech reach an essential milestone in neurodegeneration with its small molecule program Companies Featured

Syngene International Limited

Dabur Research

JSS Medical Research

Jubilant Biosys Ltd.

Sugen Life Sciences

Eurofins Advinus

GVRP

Veeda Clinical Research Limited

Axis Clinicals

Syneos Health

Ethicare-cro

Liveon Biolabs

IQVIA Inc

Bioneeds TheraIndx Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $183.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $393.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered India



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. India Preclinical CRO Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. India Preclinical CRO Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. India Preclinical CRO Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Service Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. India Preclinical CRO Market by Service Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 For The Following

4.4.1. Service

4.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1.1. Bioanalysis and DMPK studies

4.4.1.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1.1.1.1. In vitro ADME

4.4.1.1.1.1.2. In-vivo PK

4.4.1.1.2. Toxicology testing

4.4.1.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1.2.1.1. GLP

4.4.1.1.2.1.2. Non-GLP

4.4.1.1.3. Compound management

4.4.1.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1.3.1.1. Process R&D

4.4.1.1.3.1.2. Custom synthesis

4.4.1.1.4. Chemistry

4.4.1.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.1.4.1.1. Medicinal chemistry

4.4.1.1.4.1.2. Computation chemistry

4.4.1.1.5. Safety pharmacology

4.4.2. Model type

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.1.1. Patient Derived Organoid (PDO) model

4.4.2.1.2. Patient derived xenograft model

4.4.3. End use

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3.1.1. Biopharmaceutical companies

4.4.3.1.2. Government and academic institutes

4.4.3.1.3. Medical device companies

Chapter 5. India Preclinical CRO Market: Model Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Model Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. India Preclinical CRO Market by Model Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 For The Following

5.4.1. Patient Derived Organoid (PDO) model

5.4.2. Patient derived xenograft model

Chapter 6. India Preclinical CRO Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. India Preclinical CRO Market by End Use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 For The Following

6.4.1. Biopharmaceutical companies

6.4.2. Government and academic institutes

6.4.3. Medical device companies

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Financial performance

7.4.3. Product benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Indian Preclinical CRO Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900