APONTIS PHARMA with profitable revenue growth for Single Pill combinations in the first half of 2024 – forecast for the full year confirmed





Revenue growth for Single Pill combinations in the first half of 2024 to EUR

17.9

million (H1

2023: EUR

12.1

million), also due to a competitor's temporary inability to deliver in first quarter of 2024

New cooperation with Novartis on asthma products already contributes EUR

2.5

million to sales

EBITDA improves to EUR

2.1

million due to a reduced cost base and higher sales of Single Pill combinations (H1

2023: EUR

-4.0

million)

Net result profitable at EUR

0.7

million (H1

2023: EUR

-3.5

million) Raised forecast as a result of the distribution and marketing agreement with Novartis for fiscal year 2024 confirmed

Monheim am Rhein, August 9, 2024 – APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5 ), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pill combinations in the German market, continued to grow its sales with Single Pill combinations in the second quarter of 2024 and was again able to record a profitable first half of 2024. The 48% growth in the core business with Single Pill combinations to EUR

17.9

million (H1

2023: EUR

12.1

million) resulted from the improved delivery capacity for Atorimib (+EUR

4.5

million) compared to the previous year and the overall positive development of the remaining Single Pill portfolio (+EUR

2.3

million). Contrary to original planning, sales with Tonotec only declined by EUR

0.9

million. Due to the tender situation, the Company had expected a decline of EUR

2.1

million for Tonotec. The reason for this smaller decline at Tonotec was a temporary inability to deliver on the part of the tender winner. As expected, the cooperation business continued to decline in the first half of 2024 by generating EUR

4.3

million in revenue (H1

2023: EUR

5.9

million). The cooperation with Novartis on the products Atectura and Enerzair, which began in April 2024, already contributed EUR

2.5

million to revenue. Overall, APONTIS PHARMA generated total sales of EUR

22.7

million, up EUR

3.6

million on the previous year (H1

2023: EUR

19.1

million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by EUR

6.1

million to EUR

2.1

million (H1

2023: EUR

-4.0

million). This development was driven in particular by the significantly lower cost base as a result of the successfully completed restructuring, but also by higher revenues of Single Pills. The cash outflow in cash flow from operating activities improved to EUR

-3.9

million (H1

2023: EUR

-9.0

million) and was characterized in particular by the outflow of funds in the amount of EUR

2.9

million from the restructuring provision formed in the previous year. With an equity ratio of 64.2% and net liquidity of EUR

16.2

million (December 31, 2023: EUR

20.8

million), APONTIS PHARMA continues to have a solid asset and financial position to finance the further growth planned and expansion of the product portfolio. Bruno Wohlschlegel, CEO of APONTIS PHARMA: “The first half of 2024 went well for APONTIS PHARMA. We have returned to our growth path and were able to achieve a clearly positive result again. The significantly lower cost base, but also the improved sales in the Single Pill segment, contributed to this. The improved availability of our successful product Atorimib played a role here, as did the temporary inability of a competitor to supply Tonotec. In our operating business, we are seeing the first successes of our new go-to-market strategy, which was implemented on March 1. The new processes and measures are increasingly being put into practice by our employees. We expect to see further progress in this area, which will then be reflected in our figures.”



Group figures (unaudited) in EUR million H1 2024 H1 2023 ∆ Single Pill revenue 17.9 12.1 48.4% Total sales 22.7 19.1 19.2% EBITDA 2.1 -4.0 n/a EBITDA margin (in %) 9.4% -21.0% n/a EBIT 1.0 -4.9 n/a EBIT margin (in %) 4.3% -26.0% n/a Net result 0.7 -3.5 n/a









June 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023

Equity ratio (in %) 64.2% 52.7% 1,150 bps. Net liquidity 16.2 20.8 -22.3% Note: The figures for the six-month period are unaudited. Rounding differences may occur.



Further increase in the portfolio of Single Pill combinations and confirmation of the raised forecast The raised forecast for fiscal year 2024 following the conclusion of the exclusive cooperation for the marketing and sales support of the two asthma drugs Atectura and Enerzair from the Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis at the beginning of April is confirmed. The Company continues to expect an increase in sales to EUR

50.7

million and positive EBITDA of EUR

3.3

million for fiscal year 2024. Three new products for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases will also contribute to this, which will expand the product portfolio to 18 Single Pill combinations over the course of the year. The first new Single Pill combination was already launched on the German market in March 2024.



Webcast/Conference Call: CEO Bruno Wohlschlegel, CPO Thomas Milz and CFO Thomas Zimmermann will explain the results for the first half of 2024 in a webcast presentation today, August

9, 2024, 10:00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English. Please register for participation in advance at: APONTIS PHARMA Interim Statement H1 2024 – Webcast/Conference Call . The accompanying presentation will also be available on the Company's website before it begins.



Additional information: Information on upcoming events can be found at and the latest analyst assessments at .



Condensed Group Income Statement (unaudited) in EUR million H1 2024 H1 2023 ∆ Sales 22.7 19.1 3.6 Other operating income 0.6 0.5 0.1 Cost of materials -8.9 -6.9 -2.0 Gross profit 14.4 12.6 1.8 Personnel expenses -6.8 -9.5 2.7 Depreciation and amortization -1.2 -0.9 -0.3 Other operating expenses -5.5 -7.1 1.6 Operating result 1.0 -4.9 5.9 Financial result -0.1 0.2 -0.3 Result before taxes 0.9 -4.7 5.6 Taxes on income and earnings -0.2 1.3 -1.5 Result after taxes 0.7 -3.5 4.2 Other taxes 0.0 0.0 0.0 Net result 0.7 -3.5 4.2 Note: The figures for the six-month period are unaudited. Rounding differences may occur.



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited) in EUR million June 30, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 ∆ Assets





Fixed assets 17.9 18.4 -0.5 Inventories 7.8 6.6 1.2 Receivables and other assets 2.3 1.7 0.6 Cash on hand and bank balances 16.2 26.8 -10.6 Prepaid expenses and deferred charges 0.7 0.5 0.2 Deferred tax assets 3.4 3.5 -0.1







Liabilities





Equity 30.9 30.2 0.7 Difference from capital consolidation 0.5 0.6 -0.1 Provisions 10.4 15.3 -4.9 Bank liabilities 0.0 6.0 -6.0 Liabilities 6.4 5.4 1.0







Total assets 48.2 57.5 -9.3 Note: The figures as of June 30, 2024, are unaudited. Rounding differences may occur.



Condensed Group Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) in EUR million H1 2024 H1 2023 ∆ Cash flow from operating activities -3.9 -9.0 5.1 Cash flow from investing activities -0.7 -1.1 0.4 Cash flow from financing activities -6.1 0.0 -6.1







Net cash flow -10.7 -10.1 -0.6 Note: The figures for the six-month period are unaudited. Rounding differences may occur.



About APONTIS

PHARMA: APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pill combinations in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form administered once a day. Single Pill therapies have been scientifically proven to significantly increase adherence and thus improve the treatment prognosis and quality of life of patients while reducing complications, mortality, and treatment costs. Consequently, Single Pill combinations are the preferred treatment option in numerous international treatment guidelines, including in the EU and Germany. APONTIS PHARMA has been developing, promoting, and distributing a broad portfolio of Single Pill combinations and other pharmaceutical products since 2013, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and secondary prevention. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit .



APONTIS PHARMA AG Investor Relations

...

T: +49 2173 89 55 4900

F: +49 2173 89 55 1521

Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10

40789 Monheim / Rhein

Germany

apontis-pharma



APONTIS PHARMA Press Contact CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

...

T: +49 89 125 09 0330

