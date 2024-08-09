Eckert & Ziegler Continues Sales and earnings Growth in the First Half of 2024

EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Quarter Results

Eckert & Ziegler Continues Sales and Growth in the First Half of 2024

09.08.2024 / 07:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2nd Quarter 2024:

Sales: € 77.8 Mio. million (PY: € 60.1 million)

EBIT before special items: € 17.5 million (PY: € 12.0 million) Net income: € 9.5 million (PY: € 6.2 million) 1st Half Year 2024:

Sales: € 145,4 million (PY: € 118.0 million)

EBIT before special items: € 32.5 million (PY: € 22.6 million) Net income: € 18.0 million (PY: € 10.9 million) Forecast 2024:

Sales of just under € 265 million (confirmed) EBIT before special items of around € 55 million (confirmed) Berlin, 9 August 2024. Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) increased its sales by 23% to € 145.4 million in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year. EBIT before special items from continuing operations (adjusted EBIT) rose by around € 9.9 million to € 32.5 million. Net profit (from continuing and discontinued operations) increased by 65% to € 18.0 million or € 0.87 per share. The Medical segment recorded sales of € 69.7 million in the first six months of the year, up around € 17.1 million or 32% on the previous year. The main growth driver continued to be business with pharmaceutical radioisotopes; sales in plant engineering also increased significantly compared to the previous year. The Isotope Products segment generated sales of € 75.7 million, € 10.4 million higher than in the first six months of 2023. Compared to the same period of the previous year, there were shifts in seasonality and between the product groups towards higher-margin products. In the previous year, for example, the high-margin sales of radiation sources for industry and, in particular, for use in the energy sector were largely realised in the second half of the year. For the current financial year 2024, the Executive Board confirms its profit forecast published on 16 July 2024 with an adjusted EBIT of around € 55 million and its sales forecast published on 22 March 2024 with sales of just under € 265 million. The complete quarterly report can be viewed here:

About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.



Your contact:

Eckert & Ziegler SE, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, ... ,



09.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Eckert & Ziegler SE Robert-Rössle-Str.10 13125 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 941084-138 Fax: +49 30 941084-0 Internet: ISIN: DE0005659700 WKN: 565970 Indices: SDAX, TecDax, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1963381



End of News EQS News Service