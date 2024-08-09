Original-Research: Westwing Group SE (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: Westwing Group SE - from NuWays AG

09.08.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute advice or an invitation to conclude certain transactions.

Classification of NuWays AG to Westwing Group SE Company Name: Westwing Group SE ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 09.08.2024 Target price: EUR 17.50 Last rating change: Analyst: Mark Schüssler

Solid Q2'24 results // FY'24 guidance confirmed; chg.



Westwing released solid Q2 results and

was

able to continue the trend of yoy GMV growth witnessed in the

recent

quarters (+5% yoy to €

114m in Q2). Q2 sales were slightly higher than expected and

increased

by 4.1% yoy to €

106m (eNuW: €

104m),

driven

by healthy growth in active customers (+2% yoy to 1.28m) and a surging basket size (+11% yoy to €

198). DACH grew 4.5%, while International remained flat yoy, implying continued market share gains amid a

flat

German

online Home & Living market yoy.



At the same time, adj. EBITDA was below estimates at €

3.9m in Q2 (eNuW: €

5.7m), representing a margin of 3.7% (-0.7ppts yoy), as a result of elevated investments in brand awareness, which - although flagged in our last update - came in higher than expected. Having said that, Westwing's higher marketing ratio should be regarded as a net positive since it allows the company to increase share of mind with the consumer which eventually can be translated into a higher share of customer wallet once the macroeconomic picture improves.



Nonetheless, Westwing demonstrated a contribution margin expansion of +1.8ppts yoy to 30.6%, thanks to a favorable product mix (i.e. significantly

higher

private label share, +7ppts yoy to 53% of GMV in Q2), and reduced fulfilment expenses (-1.4ppts yoy) as a result of cost savings through consolidation in logistics. Working capital increased by €

7.7m but was once again negative at €

-11m (Q1: €

-19m) due to payment-related timing effects in Q1 as well as the seasonal build-up of inventory, leading to Q2 FCF of €

-7.3m (Q2'23 FCF: €

0.2m).



The company confirmed its FY24 guidance with sales

growth

seen at

3%

to 4% yoy to €

415-445m (eNuW new: €

435; eNuW old: €

442m). Management continues to expect H2'24 sales to be weighed down by

complexity

reductions and strategic adjustments of the product offering in Spain and Italy (now completed) as well as Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia (to be implemented in H2), and the

ongoing

challenges in the general

home

& living market.



The adj. EBITDA outlook was reiterated at €

14m to €

24m , implying a 3-6% margin (eNuW new: €

18.5m;

eNuW

old: €

23.7m). Considering €

10.2m adj. EBITDA in H1, the bottom-line guidance looks achievable, in our view, while FCF for the full year should likely be close to break-even (eNuW: €

0.3m) due to one-off restructuring costs (i.e. complexity reduction, SaaS transition) and normalizing inventory patterns.



All in all, the company impresses with (1)

a

clear

vision

and action plan for reviving and continuing its growth story, (2) management's

longterm focus over short-term considerations, and (3) its

cost-conscious and sensible capital allocation to the benefit of the brand. Considering the currently very undemanding valuation, we continue to like the stock

and reiterate our BUY rating

with

a

changed PT of €

17.50

(old: €

18.00), based on DCF.

You can download the research here:

For additional information visit our website:

Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web:

Email: ...

LinkedIn:

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

