Original-Research: Westwing Group SE (Von Nuways AG)
|
Original-Research: Westwing Group SE - from NuWays AG
09.08.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.
Classification of NuWays AG to Westwing Group SE
| Company Name:
| Westwing Group SE
| ISIN:
| DE000A2N4H07
|
| Reason for the research:
| Update
| Recommendation:
| BUY
| from:
| 09.08.2024
| Target price:
| EUR 17.50
| Last rating change:
|
| Analyst:
| Mark Schüssler
Solid Q2'24 results // FY'24 guidance confirmed; chg.
Westwing released solid Q2 results and
was
able to continue the trend of yoy GMV growth witnessed in the
recent
quarters (+5% yoy to €
114m in Q2). Q2 sales were slightly higher than expected and
increased
by 4.1% yoy to €
106m (eNuW: €
104m),
driven
by healthy growth in active customers (+2% yoy to 1.28m) and a surging basket size (+11% yoy to €
198). DACH grew 4.5%, while International remained flat yoy, implying continued market share gains amid a
flat
German
online Home & Living market yoy.
At the same time, adj. EBITDA was below estimates at €
3.9m in Q2 (eNuW: €
5.7m), representing a margin of 3.7% (-0.7ppts yoy), as a result of elevated investments in brand awareness, which - although flagged in our last update - came in higher than expected. Having said that, Westwing's higher marketing ratio should be regarded as a net positive since it allows the company to increase share of mind with the consumer which eventually can be translated into a higher share of customer wallet once the macroeconomic picture improves.
Nonetheless, Westwing demonstrated a contribution margin expansion of +1.8ppts yoy to 30.6%, thanks to a favorable product mix (i.e. significantly
higher
private label share, +7ppts yoy to 53% of GMV in Q2), and reduced fulfilment expenses (-1.4ppts yoy) as a result of cost savings through consolidation in logistics. Working capital increased by €
7.7m but was once again negative at €
-11m (Q1: €
-19m) due to payment-related timing effects in Q1 as well as the seasonal build-up of inventory, leading to Q2 FCF of €
-7.3m (Q2'23 FCF: €
0.2m).
The company confirmed its FY24 guidance with sales
growth
seen at
3%
to 4% yoy to €
415-445m (eNuW new: €
435; eNuW old: €
442m). Management continues to expect H2'24 sales to be weighed down by
complexity
reductions and strategic adjustments of the product offering in Spain and Italy (now completed) as well as Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia (to be implemented in H2), and the
ongoing
challenges in the general
home
& living market.
The adj. EBITDA outlook was reiterated at €
14m to €
24m , implying a 3-6% margin (eNuW new: €
18.5m;
eNuW
old: €
23.7m). Considering €
10.2m adj. EBITDA in H1, the bottom-line guidance looks achievable, in our view, while FCF for the full year should likely be close to break-even (eNuW: €
0.3m) due to one-off restructuring costs (i.e. complexity reduction, SaaS transition) and normalizing inventory patterns.
All in all, the company impresses with (1)
a
clear
vision
and action plan for reviving and continuing its growth story, (2) management's
longterm focus over short-term considerations, and (3) its
cost-conscious and sensible capital allocation to the benefit of the brand. Considering the currently very undemanding valuation, we continue to like the stock
and reiterate our BUY rating
with
a
changed PT of €
17.50
(old: €
18.00), based on DCF.
You can download the research here:
For additional information visit our website:
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web:
Email: ...
LinkedIn:
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
MENAFN09082024004691010666ID1108536231
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.