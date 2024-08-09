Atul Greentech's Bold Expansion: 10 New Dealerships Launch To Lead The Electric 3-Wheeler Market

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Atul Greentech , a subsidiary of Atul Auto, proudly announces the grand launch of 10 new dealer stores across India, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey towards revolutionising 3-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) mobility. This expansion aims to strengthen Atul Greentech's presence in the EV market, providing innovative and sustainable solutions nationwide.



Atul Greentech launches 10 new dealerships across India in the month of July





New Dealer Store Locations:



Gujarat: Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara

Rajasthan: Jodhpur, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur

Bihar: Sasaram, Gaya Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur, Kushinagar





Driving Innovation and Sustainability

Atul Greentech's new stores will feature these flagship products: Mobili2 & Energie2. ATUL MOBILI2 , which boasts a certified range of 207 km, the highest in the three-wheeler segment and ATUL ENERGIE2 also makes a strong impact, featuring a certified range of 195 km, setting a new benchmark in Range for the industry.





These models feature state-of-the-art technology, including intelligent telematics solutions and advanced Battery Management Systems (BMS), along with superior build quality. With these innovations, Atul Greentech is positioned to lead the market in delivering efficient, reliable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.





Market Impact and Future Prospects

The launch of these 10 stores is a testament to Atul Greentech's commitment to the universal adoption of EVs and its vision to become a leader in green automotive technologies while setting a benchmark for sustainable mobility solutions in India.





The inauguration of the electric three-wheeler dealerships took place in the presence of distinguished guests including Mr. Neeraj Chandra - Chairman and Managing Director of Atul Auto, Mr. Mahendra Patel - Joint Managing Director of Atul Auto, Mr. Divya Chandra - Managing Director of Atul Greentech, Mr. Pratik Kedia - Director of Atul Greentech and Mr. Deependra Sharma - Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Atul Auto.