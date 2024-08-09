(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Revolutionizing Skin Repair with Recombinant Type XVII Collagen in China's Growing Markets

Recent breakthroughs in synthetic biology have enabled the production of recombinant Type XVII collagen, a promising therapeutic protein and anti-aging raw material.

Collagen, abundantly found in human tissues, is essential for maintaining tissue structure and function. Type XVII collagen plays a pivotal role, connecting the cell's cytoskeleton to the basement membrane, and ensuring skin integrity. Recent research highlights its involvement in skin diseases, stem cell regulation, and aging-related issues like hair loss and graying. In skin wound repair, type XVII collagen significantly influences stem cell migration, proliferation, and differentiation. Advances in synthetic biology enable the production of recombinant type XVII collagen, showcasing substantial potential as a novel therapeutic protein and anti-aging raw material.

Frost & Sullivan and Trautec have conducted an extensive investigation across the recombinant type XVII collagen industry chain, exploring the potential of type XVII collagen in skin repair and anti-aging. Together, they co-published the 'Recombinant Type XVII Collagen Whitepaper,' which focuses on the industry in China and highlights new growth opportunities.

Medical dressing and skincare products are the main sectors for type XVII collagen applications. Based on Frost & Sullivan's investigation and calculation, the market size of medical dressings in China has shown strong growth as the demand for skin repair grows. The market size of medical dressings in China increased from 6.7 billion CNY in 2017 to 25.9 billion CNY in 2021 and is expected to reach 97.9 billion CNY in 2027 . The market penetration of medical dressings based on recombinant collagen protein increased from 5.2% in 2017 to 18.5% in 2021, and it is projected to further rise to 26.1% by 2027. The market size of medical dressings based on recombinant collagen protein was 4.8 billion CNY in 2021 and is expected to increase to 25.5 billion CNY in 2027.

The application of bioactive ingredients has significantly propelled the growth of the functional skincare market in China over the past few years. Market size, measured by retail sales, escalated from CNY 13.3 billion in 2017 to CNY 30.8 billion in 2021 , with projected growth to CNY 211.8 billion by 2027 . Given the distinct advantages of recombinant collagen over collagen of animal origin, the penetration rate of collagen-based functional skincare products increased from 6.3% in 2017 to 14.9% in 2021, with expectations to reach 30.5% by 2027 . The market size of recombinant collagen-based functional skincare products advanced from CNY 800 million in 2017 to CNY 4.6 billion in 2021, with projected growth to CNY 64.5 billion by 2027.





Trautec has pioneered breakthroughs in Type XVII recombinant collagen, contributing to innovative medical devices and aligning with the YY/T1849 industry standard. With over 60 patent applications and significant investments, including Shiseido's Series A funding of nearly 200 million CNY and a Series B fundraising of CNY 200 million led by L Catterton, Trautec has marked industry milestones. Their recent accomplishment of expressing recombinant human type III collagen using yeast sets them apart as industry pioneers. Trautec, with large-scale, eco-friendly production of collagen types I, II, III, and XVII SRHC, has expanded globally, securing partnerships with 30+ cosmetic and pharmaceutical leaders.





About Trautec

Jiangsu Trautec Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (“Trautec”) is a synthetic bioscience and technology company focusing on the research and development, production, and sales of new biomaterials and innovative protein / nucleic acid drugs with nearly 40 years of experience in the medical device industry. Anchored in its vision of building an intelligent platform for synthetic biology, Trautec aims to create a healthier future by bringing technology closer to life.





