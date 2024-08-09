Cryptocurrency Stock News Bites - Marathon (NASDAQ: $MARA) Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Results

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) LAS VEGAS - March 16, 2021 - Investorideas ( ) Stock News Bites - Marathon Digital Holdings, (NASDAQ:MARA) one of the largest enterprise self-mining companies in North America, reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights



Purchased 90,000 of the industry';s most efficient miners during the fourth quarter, increasing the Company';s fleet to approximately 103,120 miners capable of producing 10.37 EX/s (exahash per second) by the first quarter of 2022

Initiated construction of mining facility adjacent to Beowulf';s energy plant in Hardin, MT, supplying Marathon long-term access to electricity at 2.8¢/kWh

As of March 15, 2021, installed 3,697 S-19 ASIC miners at the mining facility Hardin, MT, increasing Marathon';s current active mining fleet to 5,690 miners with an additional 6,641 already delivered from Bitmain and in the process of being installed

Formed the Digital Currency Miners of North America (DCMNA), a U.S.-based non-profit aimed at improving the mining environment for North American miners

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $216.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and total liabilities of $1.5 million

As of December 31, 2020, the Company generated and held over $2.3 million in bitcoins as digital currencies

As of March 15, 2021, the Company had $219.0 million in cash and cash equivalents (*unaudited)

As of March 15, 2021, the Company generated and held over 254 bitcoins, each of which had a market price of approximately $56,413; as a result, the approximate value of Marathon';s bitcoins held as digital currencies was over $14.3 million (*unaudited)

Subsequent to year end, purchased 4,812.66 bitcoins for $150 million (average purchase price of $31,168 per BTC), establishing the Company as one of the only pure-play Bitcoin investment options; as of March 15, 2021, the Company';s $150 million investment in Bitcoin has a fair market value of approximately $271 million, a gain of approximately 81%

Rebranded to Marathon Digital Holdings, reflecting the Company';s position as a leading digital asset technology company Strengthened management team with the appointments of Simeon Salzman to chief financial officer and Kevin A. DeNuccio to board of directors

