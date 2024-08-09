Hydrogen / Fuel Cell Stock News Bites - Fuelcell Energy (NASDAQ: $FCEL) Announces Departure Of General Counsel

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) DANBURY, Conn. - June 8, 2021 (Investorideas Newswire) Hydrogen / Cell Stock News Bites - FuelCell Energy, (Nasdaq: FCEL ), a global leader in fuel cell with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean - today announced that Jennifer D. Arasimowicz, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary, has elected to resign effective June 25, 2021 to pursue an opportunity with another company. Under Jennifer's leadership, the Company has significantly expanded its legal capabilities and compliance functions in a manner that will assist in the Company's plans for future growth.

"Jennifer's leadership and expertise have been critical to FuelCell Energy's transformation," said Jason Few, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at FuelCell Energy. "I'd like to thank Jennifer for her dedication and contributions to the Company and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors. Jennifer will remain a close friend of FuelCell Energy."

"I have enjoyed my time at FuelCell Energy and my working relationships with an outstanding group of colleagues. I appreciate the opportunities I have had at the Company and wish the Company much success," said Jennifer Arasimowicz.

Joshua Dolger has been appointed to the positions of Interim General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective June 25, 2021, while the Board of Directors considers both internal and external candidates for Jennifer's replacement. Joshua recently joined FuelCell Energy from Terex Corporation where he served as Assistant General Counsel. "Josh's experience as a senior corporate attorney will help to enable a smooth transition and I look forward to working more closely with Josh," said Jason Few.

