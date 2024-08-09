Renewable Energy Stock News: Anaergia (TSX: ANRG) To Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results On May 12, 2022

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) BURLINGTON, Ontario - April 20, 2022 (Investorideas Newswire) Anaergia ("Anaergia" or the "Company") (TSX: ANRG ), a company created to eliminate greenhouse gases by cost-effectively turning organic waste into natural gas, fertilizer, and water, by offering a complete set of integrated waste-to-value technologies, will release its first quarter 2022 results via a news release on Thursday, May 12, 2022, before open.

Call and Webcast Details

A conference call to review the results will take place at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 12, 2022, hosted by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Benedek, Chief Operating Officer Yaniv Scherson, and Chief Financial Officer Hani Kaissi. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

To participate on the call, please sign up to receive your personal event-joining details at the following pre-registration link:

Conference Call Pre-registration: . You will receive your access details via email.

To listen to the webcast live:

The webcast will be archived and available in the Investor Relations section of our website following the call.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases ("GHGs") by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information please see:

For media relations please contact: Melissa Bailey, Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications, ...

For investor relations please contact: ...

