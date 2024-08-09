Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Addressing Hypertensive Patients' Concerns With Dehydratech-CBD

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms whose lead is DehydraTECH(TM)

Studies have shown that DehydraTECH increases the intestinal bioabsorption of bioactive compounds by as much as 27 times, hence resulting in greater bioavailability; pre-clinical and human studies have demonstrated that DehydraTECH-CBD enables absorption increases of between 100% and 500% The studies have also shown that DehydraTECH-CBD results in a rapid and sustained drop in blood pressure among hypertension patients Lexaria, which believes there is a significant unmet demand for cost-effective hypertensive treatments with few or no side effects, is working toward commercializing DehydraTECH-CBD to satisfy this demand

Currently, roughly 20% of people diagnosed with hypertension take medication, with the remaining majority noting that the medications' side effects substantially outweigh the benefits. This has often constrained the fight against hypertension, the most common cardiovascular disease worldwide, which affects more than one billion people and is associated with long-term morbidities such as heart disease, stroke, and even death.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, believes the hesitance or refusal to take medication presents a significant unmet demand for more tolerable, cost-effective anti-hypertensive treatments and has been working to bring such treatments to the...

