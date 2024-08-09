Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Focusing On Multiple Mainstream Applications Of Its Disruptive Patented Dehydratech(TM) Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria is the drug delivery innovator behind the disruptive, patented DehydraTECH(TM)

DehydraTECH is designed to enhance the performance of fat-soluble active ingredients (“APIs”), molecules, and drugs by increasing their bioavailability

Through animal and human studies, Lexaria has shown that DehydraTECH increases the bioavailability of antiviral drugs, CBD, oral nicotine and more

The company is focusing on multiple mainstream applications of its that rerrcould address serious unmet patient needs Lexaria is currently keen on developing a potential treatment for hypertension



Last summer, drug delivery platform innovator

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

announced a review of its successful 2021 antiviral drug program. The program, which aimed to determine whether the processing of leading antiviral drugs using its patented DehydraTECH could exhibit evidence of superior oral absorption relative to controls; whether DehydraTECH processing of these compounds would preserve the expected viral inhibitory performance; and whether DehydraTECH does not alter or degrade the drug molecules chemically, met all three of these objectives ( ).

Lexaria specifically probed the bioavailability of five DehydraTECH-processed antiviral drugs for SARS-CoV-2, HIV/AIDS, and other infectious diseases from three drug classes, evidencing significant gains with up to a three-fold increase in oral drug delivery into the...

