India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Is 'One To Watch'

IGC's leading drug candidate, IGC-AD1, has completed Phase 1 of a safety and tolerability trial and entered Phase 2 trials for treating agitation in patients with Alzheimer's dementia

As of September 2022, the IGC trial is the only ongoing Phase 2 trial of a natural THC based formulation on Alzheimer's patients

The company's other drug candidate, TGR-63, is an enzyme inhibitor that has shown in preclinical trials the potential to reduce neurotoxicity in Alzheimer's cell lines Alzheimer's impacts over 55 million people worldwide and about 5.5 million individuals in the U.S.

India Globalization Capital (NYSE American: IGC) , through subsidiary IGC Pharma, develops, patents, and markets advanced THC-based drug formulations for the treatment of symptoms related to various diseases including but not limited to Alzheimer's disease, Tourette syndrome, chronic pain, and pet seizures.

IGC's leading drug candidate, IGC-AD1, has completed Phase 1 of a safety and tolerability trial and entered Phase 2 trials for treating agitation in patients with Alzheimer's dementia, the first study in humans of a natural tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) compound plus another molecule...

