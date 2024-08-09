(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The CDC reported more than 670,000 annual deaths in the United States with high blood pressure as a primary or contributing cause

Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) has been shown, through HYPER-H21-4 study, to decrease high blood pressure in subjects through DehydraTECH-CBD-enabled dosing The global antihypertension drug was valued at over $22.5 billion in revenue in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1%, resulting in a market of over $28.7 billion by 2026

In the United States, uncontrolled high blood pressure is common among adults – with only one in four having the condition under control. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), in 2020, more than 670,000 deaths in the United States had high blood pressure as a primary or contributing cause ( ).

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has announced that its human clinical study HYPER-H21-4 may be the world's first study to evidence a sustained drop in blood pressure in normally active patients following multiple weeks of oral cannabidiol (“CBD”) therapy using the company's patented DehydraTECH(TM)-enabled CBD capsule formulation.

According to company CEO Chris Bunka, this is an exceptional discovery, given that previous studies by others using other oral CBD formulations have failed to evidence this sustained benefit. Additionally, DehydraTECH also demonstrated excellent safety and tolerability results and no adverse changes in...

