Lexaria's Patented DehydraTECH improves the bioavailability of pharmaceuticals and therapeutics for a number of developing applications

Lexaria is set to complete its DEM-A22-1 and DIAB-A22-1 studies on dementia and diabetes, respectively, in January 2023, with analysis and reporting set to follow soon after

These studies will build on the just-concluded hypertension clinical study whose results were“truly exceptional,” demonstrating a statistically significant lowering of blood pressure in the patient population over multiple weeks

There is an established link between hypertension and vascular dementia, along with hypertension being twice as frequent in people with diabetes and hypertensive patients being at greater risk of developing diabetes The success of these two studies will draw Lexaria closer to tapping into the dementia drug market, which is projected to hit $32.3 billion by 2030, and the diabetes drug market, which is expected to reach $82.92 billion by 2027

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

just announced two notable studies, DEM-A22-1, and DIAB-A22-1, on dementia and diabetes, respectively, scheduled for completion in January 2023. The studies seek a deeper understanding of the company's patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD for its potential therapeutic utility against both conditions ( ).

According to John Docherty, Lexaria's President and Head of Research, these studies will build on the just-concluded hypertension clinical study whose results he referred to as“truly exceptional.” The study demonstrated a statistically significant lowering of blood pressure in the patient population over...

