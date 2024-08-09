(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria recently announced the findings of the first two studies from its EPIL-A21-1 animal research program

The program is designed to assess the effectiveness of patented DehydraTECH(TM)-CBD in reducing or eliminating seizure activity compared to Epidiolex, a CBD-based anti-seizure drug

The first study evidenced that DehydraTECH-CBD is more efficacious at lower doses than Epidiolex The second study demonstrated DehydraTECH-CBD's enhanced effectiveness; specifically, the formulation acted more rapidly than Epidiolex

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) formulation has demonstrated performance enhancements compared to Epidiolex(R), the first and only FDA-approved CBD medication for the treatment of seizures ( ).

Initiated in March this year and conducted by a leading US-based independent laboratory, the EPIL-A21-1 animal research program was designed to assess the seizure-inhibiting activity and efficacy of DehydraTECH-CBD at lower doses than were required with Epidiolex. Through the program, Lexaria...

